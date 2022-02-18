First offering of an architectural masterpiece designed by eminent architect Wm Roy Wallace. 1.4 acres. Gracefully curved courtyard w/ center brick medallion. Impressive foyer w/ beautiful staircase. Formal living rm w/ floor to ceiling windows & fp. Elegant dining rm w/ bay window overlooking gardens. Inviting sunrm. Study has floor to ceiling windows & built-ins. Family rm with vaulted ceiling is handsomely paneled & anchored by a cozy brick fp. Classic white, light filled kitchen has upscale appliances. Master suite includes a vestibule, dressing rm, walk-in closets, master bth w whirlpool tub & steam shower, private patio. Walk up attic. Porte cochere, extensive brick patios & gardens. Wallace's signature attention to detail is evident throughout.
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Samone Natalie Pacheco, 21, of Martinsville, was indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Monday for two counts of arson of personal property …
"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."
There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
While the whole country was making fun of Virginia House Bill 781, those major media outlets which picked up on that story missed the sinister main point of the bill: to hold a constant threat over teacher’s heads.
A new jail and the inevitability of Martinsville reverting to a town were the overriding stressors presented at a recent Henry County budget p…
As many as 48 inmates will be assigned to a pod, following space requirements set by the Department of Corrections, Eanes said. The pods are large concrete rooms with a row of plain metal beds along each side.
A Halifax County man with known ties to Henry County is missing and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating him.
Music in the Box hosts regionally acclaimed musicians to perform in the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street. The initial lineup has been set:
At Patrick & Henry Community College’s next College Board meeting, the Board will officially welcome its three newest members: Dr. Clyde DeLoach, Brandon Scott and Jewell Drewery.
These members were appointed by their respective localities to fill vacancies that arose last year.
"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."