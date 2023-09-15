Classic, luxury home is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship. First ever offering of 1208 Knollwood Place. Elegant home rests on 8 acres in quiet neighborhood of Forest Park. Perfect for those with discerning taste looking for estate-style living. Designed by distinguished architect William Roy Wallace whose signature attention to detail is evident throughout. The front facade features a portico with 2 story Doric columns. Easy flow for entertaining with gracious foyer opening into a formal living room, library and dining room. Main level primary suite has fireplace, east and west facing windows, his and hers closets and door to private rose garden. Another primary suite on 2nd level along with 3 more bedrooms and 2 full baths. The spacious kitchen with its hand painted details has a Palm Beach vibe. Rear brick terrace overlooks the enchanting backyard. The focal point of the backyard is the sparkling pool and the pavilion-style pool house with kitchen, bar, and his and hers lounges! Highlights of home include Buckingham slate roof, Old Virginia Flemish bond brick, floor to ceiling windows, custom woodwork, hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 car garage with bonus room above, irrigation system and lots more! Come see where classic design and good taste meet!