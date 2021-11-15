2 Story Spacious Brick Home located in Henry County, VA (213 Shamrock Drive, Ridgeway, VA 24148). Main level: Kitchen Dining Combo, Living Room, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath. Finished Basement: Family Room, Full Bath and Bedroom. Family room has fireplace with gas logs. In-law Suite or Guest Suite: Kitchen Dining Room and Living Room Combo, Bedroom and Full Bath. Patio (30' x 11'6"). Front porch (6' x 39'6"). Brick Storage Building (15' x 27') electric in building - no water - Single pane windows with storm windows. Front and back personnel door with concrete floor. Storage building (12' x 24') with (8'9" x 7' ) roll up door with T-111 siding.
5 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $209,000
