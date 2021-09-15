Move into your dream home! This home is filled with beautiful views, and your own private get away cabin on the pigg river. Take your fishing gear, and your kayaks, and spend the weekend there, steps from your home. So much to offer.. A quiet place for your kids to do school work, a jacuzzi tub in the master bath, central vacuum, master bedroom suite has a private sunroom, cathedral ceilings,, gas log fireplace, kitchen with lots of storage. Have to come look at it, to see its value.
5 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $699,000
