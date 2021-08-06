 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $750,000

Custom built house with a gorgeous western view. 300 feet of river frontage with a 36 X 24 cabin/ garage on the river. Great deer hunting and close to the quaint town of Rocky Mount. Many extras on the property and house. Great setting for someone looking for a quiet setting near town.

