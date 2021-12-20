 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Spencer - $569,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Spencer - $569,000

Finally, here it is! Spectacular home with over 300' frontage on the beautiful Mayo River. Work from home? There are two separate offices, one with a river view, and excellent internet is available. Need exercise? There's an exercise room with a sauna! Watch a movie in the entertainment room or just relax in the sunroom and watch the wildlife by the river. With 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and 5500 plus square feet, central vaccum, alarm system, additional full kitchen downstairs, oversized double attached garage plus another garage under, large storage building, 5-bay pole barn, paved driveway and river frontage, this house has it all. And the best part, it is on a quiet 10.5 acres for you to enjoy the privacy and make it your own.

