6 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $550,000

Take a step back in time with this pre-civil war home located close to all amenities and tucked away with almost 10 acres of privacy. Centuries old trees surround the house of brick mellowed by time, built on a knoll overlooking spreading fields. The house has high ceilings and a spiral staircase that leads you upstairs, which many happy brides of yesteryear trailed their wedding gowns and veils. There is an attached travelers room and once upon a time a detached kitchen which is used for storage only now. This is a must see!! This house is being sold as is where is with no repairs or warranties. Information taken from the Webgis Henry County site. Buyer must verify all information for accuracy. Grant funds may or may not be available for restoring the home.