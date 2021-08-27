6 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $599,000

Beautiful Two story house, sits on a level lot within 45 min to Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake area and 1 hour to Greensboro/Triad, NC and within 2 hrs to International Airports in Charlotte & Raleigh, NC. Has beautiful hardwood floors, sunken living room with floor to ceiling ornate mirrors, a game room, office, formal dining room, large kitchen, and two staircases leading to 4 of 6 bedrooms in all. Great place for entertaining. . Wooded property also includes small cabin with electricity, bathroom and spring water ( great get away). Information taken from owner and tax card buyer to verify.