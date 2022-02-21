What a Rare Gem in the Heart of Henry County, this one of kind contemporary home must be seemed to be appreciated. As you drive up to the top of the mountain be ready to be wowed by this beautiful home and the amazing views.Open the door to a spacious living area complete with a beautiful rock fireplace which reaches from floor to ceiling, upon entering the foyer you will see a staircase that leaves to the loft area which overlooks the living room, while in the loft look out at the amazing views from this advantage point. Not to be outshone the large kitchen features one of kind cabinets, granite countertops, spacious setting at the bar while showcasing the dining area. Close by is a large pantry (8X8)which is perfect those cooks that love to have everything close by. As you start to look around the main level of this gem you find yourself astonished at all the main level offers, a large office space, another sitting area, 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom large windows
6 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $1,100,000
-
- Updated
