What a Rare Gem in the Heart of Henry County, this one of kind contemporary home must be seemed to be appreciated. As you drive up to the top of the mountain be ready to be wowed by this beautiful home and the amazing views.Open the door to a spacious living area complete with a beautiful rock fireplace which reaches from floor to ceiling, upon entering the foyer you will see a staircase that leaves to the loft area which overlooks the living room, while in the loft look out at the amazing views from this advantage point. Not to be outshone the large kitchen features one of kind cabinets, granite countertops, spacious setting at the bar while showcasing the dining area. Close by is a large pantry (8X8)which is perfect those cooks that love to have everything close by. As you start to look around the main level of this gem you find yourself astonished at all the main level offers, a large office space, another sitting area, 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom large windows
6 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $1,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say speed appears to have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Magna Vista High School senior on Thursday morning.
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Friday at 10:06 a.m. on …
At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.
Community prayer service at CrossPoint lifts up MVHS students who have died and been injured and their families, friends and school administrators
The Magna Vista High School community has been hard hit by student deaths and injuries in the past couple of years, and a prayer service Satur…
Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning the 911 Communications Center received a call of a small aircraft crash near the Pace Airport and Soapston…
Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman, 48, of Blankenship Road, Martinsville, was arrested and charged with Breaking and Enter with the Intent to Commit Murder and Malicious Wounding.
MPD Lt. Sandy Hines said in a release on Monday that police responded to Dunlap Street at 9:36 p.m. and found Johnny Omar Spencer Jr., 39, with a gunshot wound.
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki treated city council members to an update on nine projects currently underway within the city limits.
MPD Lt. Sandy Hines said in a release on Monday that police responded to Dunlap Street at 9:36 p.m. and found Johnny Omar Spencer Jr., 39, with a gunshot wound.
After considerable discussion, the Martinsville school board decided to table a proposal by Superintendent Zeb Talley to implement a 30-day tr…