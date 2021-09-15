Welcome to 952 Mulberry Road, a beautiful and spacious home in Forest Park - and on the corner of two of its most loved streets! With just under 1.5 acres, and resting on two, level lots, there is ample space here for you to spread out and enjoy the open air! There is even a tennis court, lovingly well-maintained by the Seller! Just wait until you see the pictures! With over 5,000 sq. ft. of finished living space, 6 bedrooms and 4 baths (including TWO master suites), this is the spot you and your growing family have been waiting for! Many updates have been completed by the Seller over the years! Ask for a detailed fact sheet! Located within a short walk of beautiful Lake Lanier, convenient to commuters - and with major airport access a mere 45 minute drive away! We hope to see you soon!
6 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $465,000
