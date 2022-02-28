 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $495,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $495,000

Welcome to 246 Woodview Lane, a custom home with wraparound porch, intricate stone work, and situated on almost FIVE ACRES of country setting! The kitchen, dining room and great room are all connected creating an open floor plan for your family to enjoy. The bedrooms are oversized and the master suite offers a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and double vanity. Downstairs you will find a main level bedroom with attached bath and nice office space. The cabinets were custom built and there are unique built-ins throughout the home. The finished area in the basement offers a family area and/or bedroom, bath and storage. The detached garage has an upstairs loft and each building has electricity. Plan on spending time to view this home, it has so many hidden features, you will want to see them all!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70-year marriage comes from 7-day courtship

70-year marriage comes from 7-day courtship

A week after Lemuel Thedford Spencer and Ruth Catherine Wallace met, they eloped.

That was 70 years and two children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren ago.

Strayer, Shank jazzing it up: Pair will dance foxtrot, jazz in DFTA

Strayer, Shank jazzing it up: Pair will dance foxtrot, jazz in DFTA

As the superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, Sandy Strayer often has to think on her feet. That just might help her when it comes to dancing in Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts, which takes place March 5 at Martinsville High School.

Her partner, Taylor Shank, is a fitness instructor who has been known to bust a few moves on his exercise bike while leading workouts.

Chapman, Davis ready with finesse

Chapman, Davis ready with finesse

Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis are stepping up to the challenge of raising money for the arts at Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert