**Picturesque 19.48 acres offering a Beautiful Mountain View & Private Lake!** Bring your Fishing pole & Enjoy this Gorgeous Country Setting! Spacious 5Bed Home w/Many Updates, Master Suite w/View to Lake! In-Law Quarters on Lower Level inc Add'l Kitchen, Family Rm, 2Beds, Office, Laundry & Patio. Detached 14x40 Garage/Workshop, 4-Stall Horse Barn, Fenced Pastures, Chicken Coop, Fruit Trees, Garden Area & more! Enjoy Wildlife Galore from the Covered Front Porch & Rear Deck. {Handicap Access, Hardwood Floors, High-speed Internet B2X, Pool table & Hot tub, Farm Tractor & Equipment negotiable.}
6 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $499,900
