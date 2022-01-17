 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $649,900

HOME IS ZONED FOR A BED AND BREAKFAST! This beautiful, remodeled historic home screams "curb appeal" and is truly one of a kind. Custom built with impeccable craftsmanship. Be ready for gorgeous dentil molding, hardwood floors throughout, immaculate woodwork including elegant archways and stunning windows, and expertly crafted mantels, molding and panels...and that's just the inside! This home is nestled on more than 2 acres. A large herringbone patterned brick patio adjoins the house as well as a covered, slate patio. Close to the Blue Ridge mountains and the larger cities of Greensboro, Roanoke and Blacksburg, this home offers access to entertainment and big city amenities while maintaining the unbeatable quality of life found in a charming, historic city.

