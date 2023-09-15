*RARE FIND!* Breathtaking 283 acres nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains offering nearly a mile of Smith River frontage! Formerly a Tennis camp. Main House offers 5BD/5.1BA Brick Exterior near the River, Nice 2BD/2BA Cottage w/Wrap-Around Deck & In-Ground Pool, (8) Private Cabins: Each w/2 Full Baths, Large Pavilion w/2BA & Full Commercial Kitchen, 4BD/3BA Farmhouse, Stocked Pond, BEAUTIFUL Mountain Views! Secluded Acreage, Wildlife Galore (2)Large Barns: Each with 7-Stalls BRING YOUR HORSES! Spacious Workshop, Tons of Gardening Areas, Chicken Coop, Fenced Pastures, Several Natural Springs. Not Zoned. Great Property for Corporate Retreat in the Mountains, Hunting Reserve, Church Camp or Spectacular Event Venue: So Many Possibilities for this Unique Property! (6)Outdoor Tennis Courts & more