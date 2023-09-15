OVER 72 ACRES! This custom-built, one-owner estate is much more than you can even imagine and all in one place! It is its own self-contained universe and you can live here and never have to leave –see details in the fact sheet! A few examples of what makes it so special: an indoor heated pool with his and hers baths, dressing areas, a food and drinks bar for entertaining; tennis & basket ball courts; a living area separate from the main structure with 4 private villas; an elevator serving all floors in the main house - there is even a helicopter pad! If you do not need this to serve as your home, it is perfect for many types of uses, including a corporate retreat, starting a new winery, medical facilities like luxurious post-cosmetic or other surgery recovery, weight loss camp,. It would make an awesome horse farm.