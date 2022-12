A new fashion in Christmas trees is the Christmas teepee, and Kris Landrum has made one in her house. She describes how she did it: "I used five 6 foot garden stakes, tied at the top for the frame. We have a green sheet which I draped around the frame. Then I hung top to bottom and around the teepee 150 feet of green garland. I also hung the lights that way. The ornaments are light weight and attached to the garland and the light wires." Closer to Christmas, the inside of the teepee will be filled with Christmas gifts. Landrum lives in Gretna and for many years was the public relations director for Patrick Henry Community College, and is in a similar role now with STEP.