About the author

Dr. Ophelia G. Griggs is an area native. She is an ordained and licensed minister who is a member and associate minister of Refuge Temple Ministries, where she receives spiritual leadership and guidance under Elder Alan Preston, pastor. .

Griggs is a 1981 graduate of Fieldale-Collinsville High School. She has a bachelor's degree in sociology from Norfolk State University, a master's degree in community and college counseling from Longwood University, Career Studies Certificate in Community Services Leadership from Patrick & Henry Community College, a PhD. with a specialization in Educational Leadership and Management from Capella University and a National Career Readiness Certificate in Certified Phlebotomy Technician from Patrick & Henry Community College. She is NHA (National Health Association) State Certified as a Phlebotomy Tech.

Before her present role at P&HCC as Retention Coach/Academic Coach for Student Support Services, she worked with the Community Services Board, Department of Social Services and Juvenile Justice System.

She is the author of the book "The Angel Came." She is motivated to write additional books having a purpose to inspire and challenge readers to examine their inner self, with the intent to make improvements, as well as confront and cope with any suppressed feelings. She feels if readers do internal exploring of their selves, hopefully they discover freedom in their thinking and, confidently, move forward toward a solid and fortitude life.

