Accused of kidnapping 2-year-old from Giles County church, Fridley is ready for trial, judge says

PEARISBURG — Nancy Renee Fridley is mentally ready to help defend herself against charges that she kidnapped a 2-year-old boy during a Giles County church’s Sunday services, a judge ruled Monday.
Fridley, 45, of Clifton Forge, appeared via a jail video link for a short hearing in Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Judge Robert Viar, who in August paused Fridley’s case so that she could receive mental health care, said that he had received a doctor’s report indicating that Fridley’s competency had been restored.
After Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly and defense attorney Ryan Hamrick of Christiansburg said they had no other evidence to present on that issue, Viar ruled that Fridley was again able to assist in her own defense and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 16.
At the preliminary hearing, Viar is to consider testimony and rule on whether to send charges of abduction and child abuse or neglect on to a grand jury. The grand jury will in turn weigh whether Fridley should be tried in the county’s Circuit Court.
The charges stem from Noah Gabriel Trout’s May 4 disappearance from the nursery of Riverview Baptist Church, located in Ripplemead. A wide-ranging, multi-agency search located the boy the next day in Alleghany County, in the residence that Fridley shared with her boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor. Noah’s head had been shaved but he otherwise was unharmed, officers said.
Fridley is charged in Alleghany County with possessing methamphetamine, though her case there also was put on hold due to mental health concerns. Fridley presently is scheduled to return to Alleghany County General District Court on Nov. 23 for a preliminary hearing.
Taylor, 43, was indicted earlier this month in Alleghany County on charges of abduction and drug possession. He has a plea hearing set for Nov. 9.
Lilly and investigators from the Giles County Sheriff’s Office have described Noah’s taking as a stranger abduction and said Fridley told neighbors in Clifton Forge that she was getting back custody of two children. Lilly has said that other evidence like two children’s beds in the couple’s home are signs that Fridley considered also kidnapping a second child.
At a hearing earlier this year, Lilly said that before going to Riverview Baptist Church, Fridley visited the childcare areas of two churches in Narrows and said she was there to pick up a child. At both churches, nursery workers would not let Fridley take a child, Lilly said.