Accused of kidnapping 2-year-old from Giles County church, Fridley is ready for trial, judge says

PEARISBURG — Nancy Renee Fridley is mentally ready to help defend herself against charges that she kidnapped a 2-year-old boy during a Giles County church’s Sunday services, a judge ruled Monday.

Fridley, 45, of Clifton Forge, appeared via a jail video link for a short hearing in Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Judge Robert Viar, who in August paused Fridley’s case so that she could receive mental health care, said that he had received a doctor’s report indicating that Fridley’s competency had been restored.

After Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly and defense attorney Ryan Hamrick of Christiansburg said they had no other evidence to present on that issue, Viar ruled that Fridley was again able to assist in her own defense and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 16.

At the preliminary hearing, Viar is to consider testimony and rule on whether to send charges of abduction and child abuse or neglect on to a grand jury. The grand jury will in turn weigh whether Fridley should be tried in the county’s Circuit Court.