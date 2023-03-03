Appalachian Power has issued the following notice regarding tonight's storm (March 3):

Appalachian Power is closely monitoring a storm and wind event expected to bring high winds, heavy rain and possible power outages to much of Appalachian Power’s Tennessee, southwest Virginia and West Virginia service area this evening and overnight.

A broken line of thunderstorms and widespread, frequent wind gusts over 45 mph will likely lead to significant utility problems. The strongest winds are forecast in the higher elevations of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia.

We Are Prepared

In advance of the expected severe weather, Appalachian Power’s storm response team is prepared and on alert for the possibility of service restoration work. If widespread outages occur, workers will help repair damage in their regular work locations, and workers in unaffected areas will travel to assist in damaged areas if needed.

We Urge Customers to be Prepared

Long-duration high wind gusts could make working aloft in buckets unsafe and delay service restoration work.

Appalachian Power reminds customers to:

• Make a plan in the event a power outage occurs. Check with those who are elderly, have young children or have medical conditions to ensure they have a plan, especially in the event of an extended power outage.

• Charge devices such as phones, laptops, portable chargers and other electronics that will help you stay connected.

• Prepare an emergency kit. At a minimum, include non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first-aid kit and necessary medications.

Be Safe

• Remember, all downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or fatal injuries. Stay away, and keep others away, especially children and pets. If you see a downed line, call 1-800-956-4237 or 911 immediately.

• If you plan to use an alternate heat source, ensure it is in good working order and follow all safety precautions. Never operate lanterns, heaters, fuel-fired stoves or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

• If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.

• Find additional safety tips at AppalachianPower.com/Safety.

For More Information

• Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. Visit AppalachianPower.com/Alerts to enroll.

• A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at AppalachianPower.com/OutageMap.

• Follow Appalachian Power on Facebook for the latest updates: Facebook.com/AppalachianPower.