AHES, PHES take honors at King's Dominion event

Teams from Patrick Henry Elementary (PHES) and Albert Harris Elementary (AHES) schools participated in King’s Dominion Engineering Day and Roller Coaster Challenge on April 22 and the State KidWind competition held at Virginia State University on April 23.

For the roller coaster challenge, students were tasked to build two roller coasters. Students are scored based on aesthetics and how they recaptured energy in the coaster. Students also received a workbook to complete with various activities around the park, like looking for three-dimensional shapes and how they are used.

Both PHES and AHES earned awards in the Roller Coaster Challenge. PHES’ two teams placed first and second and AHES’ team placed third at the elementary level. There was a total of 30 entries.

“The opportunity for the students to research and learn about force and motion, then apply their learning at Kings Dominion was awesome,” said PHES STEM Teacher Liz Lynch. “It was so exciting to show the students what real world engineering looks like and for them to network with industry professionals.”

“Our students have put their scientific knowledge and engineering know how to excellent use as they prepared for these competitions,” said AHES STEM Teacher Laurie Witt. “Team members have exhibited the 5Cs of the Virginia Graduate including critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity and citizenship.”

When students arrived at the KidWind competition, they took a knowledge quiz, as a group, encompassing 10 big ideas that each had about 15 questions. This quiz accounted for15% of their overall score. After, teams brought their devices in front of a panel of three industry professionals to discuss their design process and demonstrate how it works.

Teams were assigned to build and create a high functioning wind turbine. Students were given a gearbox and pieces for the wind turbine; however, it was up to them to design the blades and determine the size of the turbine. After presenting to the panel, students took their turbine into a room full of fans to test the effectiveness of their design.

AHES earned the Good Sportsmanship Award for their turbine design.

Teams were tasked with creating a solar-powered model which must be connected to solar panels and do something. Teams were scored based on how much energy load they had on their solar panels, design, complexity, and aesthetics.

AHES earned the People’s Choice Award for their solar design.

"The students constructed their own wind turbine, designed blades, and improved their design to score higher," Lynch said. "Another team designed a three-level solar treehouse with lights, a fan, and an elevator."

“We would also like to thank KidWind and the Virginia Museum of Natural History for housing a wind tunnel that will be used for testing their structures in the future,” said MCPS STEM Coordinator Jill Collins.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.