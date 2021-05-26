Allen
Edgar, Allen, and Poe are three brothers who were owner surrendered earlier this week. They are terrified in the shelter... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Charges against him go back nearly a decade.
Of the 320 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday, 154 of them were sealed until Friday morning.
- Updated
The first woman to win statewide office in Virginia has strong views about political debates everywhere.
- Updated
Judge Joan Ziglar dismisses charges of malicious assault, use of a firearm in a felony-first offense and reckless handling of a firearm. A charge of maliciously shooting at an occupied building was modified.
- Updated
Defendant Jamel Turner is getting a new attorney, which disrupts the court hearing.
WATCH NOW: Film tells the story of the former Rock Castle community -- and how descendants of those families keep that history alive
“Many of the children of the families that settled Rock Castle moved to Martinsville, Bassett, Fieldale, and Stanleytown to work in the mills,” Beverly Woody says. They left when the National Park Service took over and closed their community for the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Their indictments were part of 320 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury.
Reversion memorandum of understating to be considered by Martinsville and Henry County at joint meeting
The Henry County Board of Supervisors and Martinsville City Council will meet on Wednesday at the New College Institute at 6 p.m. to offer their first glimpse to the public of a negotiated reversion agreement between the two governments.
- Updated
Investigators believe man made the call was an effort to help his friend.
Some expenses that would be transferred from city to county are being delayed.