Alternative Baseball league looking to start team in Martinsville

A baseball league hoping to start a team in Martinsville is looking for a coach.
Getting a coach is the first step in bringing Alternative Baseball to the Henry County area, commissioner Taylor Duncan said by phone this week.
Duncan created Alternative Baseball in January of 2016 as a way to help people like him find an outlet for physical activity and social interaction.
The 25-year-old Duncan was born with autism, and was forced out of sports when he was younger because of his developmental delays. He also found that as he got older programs for him and differently-abled people like him became fewer and fewer. That’s why he decided to start Alternative Baseball in his hometown of Cobb County, Georgia, about 45 minutes west of Atlanta.
The league is for people ages 15 and up with autism and other special needs to learn baseball and provide physical and social enrichment. Teams play with the same rules as Major League Baseball, the only differences being use of a softer ball and allowing some players to hit off of a tee, if they prefer.
"It’s geared towards individual and personal enrichment, whether that’s physically or socially,” Duncan said by phone this week. “We strive to accept our players for who they are, encourage them to be the best they can be and feel confident they can fulfill their dreams on and off the baseball diamond.
“It’s about the opportunity to go out there and build friendships, learn team chemistry skills, learn how to work together and be able to motivate each other when times are tough and when times are great.”
The league started with just six players in Duncan’s home town five years ago. It was just a short amount of time before large media entities like ESPN and "The Today Show," started wanting to come to games and interview Duncan.
At the beginning of 2020, solely through word of mouth, Duncan said the organization had grown to about 20 teams in 12 states. During the coronavirus pandemic, news stations throughout the U.S. contacted him for stories, which helped the league find coaches in more towns, big and small, across the country.
As the spring of 2021 approaches, Duncan said they’re up to 70 leagues in the U.S., as far away as Hawaii. There are currently Alternative Baseball teams across North Carolina in Mt. Airy, Fayetteville, Charlotte, and Hickory. Martinsville would be the first in Virginia.
“We want to be able to expand our league throughout the mid-Atlantic region to further expand our success,” Duncan said. “From Georgia and South Carolina and eventually connect our dots to where we have teams all the way up to Maine.”
Alternative Baseball has leagues in bigger cities such as Greensboro and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but Duncan tries to tap into smaller towns, like Martinsville and Henry County, to provide players a new opportunity close to home. Duncan has found that across the country once people with special needs receive their high school diploma and reach adulthood it becomes harder and harder to find support they need to become independent.
It was his own upbringing in the Atlanta suburbs that made him realize how few program there are once people get further away from big cities, especially for older people with autism and other special needs.
“You think about being in a place like Martinsville or a place like Danville or Galax, Roanoke is a great area too but it’s also a long way from there,” Duncan said. “Or having to go all the way to Greensboro, N.C. or Raleigh to be able to get the closest thing to fit their needs. They shouldn’t have to do that. Whether you live in a rural area, a suburban area, or whether you live in a downtown metropolitan area, really you should be able to have access to the same quality of services wherever you go. And that’s really one thing that we can do is help provide this service to fulfill the needs in those individual areas.
“Everyone deserves an equal opportunity to be accepted for who they are and nobody deserves to go through what I or others did trying to participate in competitive sports growing up and then being denied due to developmental delays when we were much, much younger or having to go through the social stigma as we continue breaking our own individual obstacles.”
The lessons learned on the playing field can not only provide opportunities to learn, but also can be transferred to real life. Duncan has seen Alternative Baseball alumni gain confidence to get behind the wheel of a car, find employment, and become more independent in their everyday lives. He said he’s found that his team is much more than just baseball for local players, it’s a “solution for a national need.”
“It’s all about providing the opportunity and showing everybody that when we‘re given the opportunity to show what we can do, and when we set aside the negative perceptions, we absolutely can accomplish the same things as everyone else. In a lot of cases I believe we can accomplish more, we just have to have those opportunities because we’re always willing to learn. We seek the knowledge. A lot of us do have the knowledge we just want to be able to get out there and have the opportunity. Really it’s all about the social friendships formed at the end of the day. It’s way beyond wins and losses and statistics.”
It will take about six months to build a team in the area once a coach is found, Duncan said, and he hopes to start playing games in late spring or early summer, depending on COVID-19 restrictions.
Anyone who would be interested in getting involved with Alternative Baseball in Martinsville or Henry County can visit www.AlternativeBaseball.org. There are forms available for volunteers, players, and umpires. Anyone interested in becoming a coach can visit the website and schedule a phone appointment.
