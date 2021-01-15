Alternative Baseball league looking to start team in Martinsville

It was his own upbringing in the Atlanta suburbs that made him realize how few program there are once people get further away from big cities, especially for older people with autism and other special needs.

“You think about being in a place like Martinsville or a place like Danville or Galax, Roanoke is a great area too but it’s also a long way from there,” Duncan said. “Or having to go all the way to Greensboro, N.C. or Raleigh to be able to get the closest thing to fit their needs. They shouldn’t have to do that. Whether you live in a rural area, a suburban area, or whether you live in a downtown metropolitan area, really you should be able to have access to the same quality of services wherever you go. And that’s really one thing that we can do is help provide this service to fulfill the needs in those individual areas.

“Everyone deserves an equal opportunity to be accepted for who they are and nobody deserves to go through what I or others did trying to participate in competitive sports growing up and then being denied due to developmental delays when we were much, much younger or having to go through the social stigma as we continue breaking our own individual obstacles.”