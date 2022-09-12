Another member of Romanian ATM-theft crew pleads guilty in Roanoke

A man who journeyed from Romania to Roanoke to take part in an ATM skimming case, swiping more than $250,000 from hundreds of debit and credit card holders, has pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

Catalin Puscasu will face up to 37 months in prison when he is sentenced later on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The 38-year-old is the third defendant to plead guilty in the case, which involved an elaborate scheme to install tiny, hidden cameras at ATM machines that captured the personal identification numbers of unknowing victims as they punched them into the machines.

A skimming device that had been placed inside the ATMs recorded the account information before the cards were returned to their owners. After encoding the information onto counterfeit cards, the high-tech thieves then used the secretly obtained PINs to make unauthorized cash withdrawals.

Hundreds of bank customers in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding jurisdictions discovered missing money from their accounts between December 2018 and March 2019.

Virtually all of them received refunds from their federally insured banks.

During the operation, which involved multiple ATMs, Puscasu rented an apartment in Roanoke with Marius Catalui, a fellow Romanian, according to evidence presented at his guilty plea last Thursday.

Catalui was sentenced earlier this year to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay, along with others convicted in the case, $351,642 to the banks and credit unions that lost money to the scam.

Exactly how much Puscasu owes will be determined later, likely at his sentencing hearing. Under a plea agreement struck last week, a judge will set his prison term at between 18 to 37 months.

Puscasu was involved in a similar ATM skimming case in Michigan three years ago, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison. After completing that term, he was returned to Roanoke to face charges here.

In early 2019, police in multiple jurisdictions were flooded with calls from people who reported mysterious withdrawals from their accounts. The Roanoke branch of the U.S. Secret Service joined the investigation.

A break in the case came in May of 2019, when a customer at the Bank of Fincastle in Botetourt County — whose wife had been a victim of the skimming — called 911 to report seeing a woman attempting to hide her face as she stood at a drive-through ATM.

The woman then fled in a car that was later stopped for speeding. Inside the car, police found more than $8,000 in cash, most of it in $20 bills, and other evidence that eventually led to charges.

Authorities have said members of a criminal organization traveled from Romania to the United States solely to take part in the ATM skimming case.