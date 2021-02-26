Area Roundup: Bassett's Belongia commits to Charleston football; Bengals' swimmer Martin state results; PCHS indoor track competes at regions

When Brandon Johnson took over as the head football coach at Bassett High School four years ago, he said this week he begged Will Belongia to come out for the team.

Four years later, the decision to play football paid off for Belongia. The Bassett senior signed his letter of intent Friday to play at NCAA Division II University of Charleston in the fall.

Belongia is a 6-foot-5, 305 pound offensive and defensive lineman for the Bengals. Johnson said the senior “hasn’t missed a day” since he decided to join the football program four years ago.

“He’s one the kids I knew would be in the weight room every day, he’d be at practice everyday,” Johnson told media at Friday’s signing. “And he got better everyday. From his freshman year to his senior year he’s made the most improvement I’ve seen out of a kid, and for him to get a chance to go play college football is unbelievable.” Belongia said Charleston was a “good decision” both on and off the football field.

“I’m very excited about continuing my football career there and my academic career,” he said. “I’m really focused on this season at the moment. Going out there and winning a couple games and hopefully making the playoffs.”