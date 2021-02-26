Area Roundup: Bassett's Belongia commits to Charleston football; Bengals' swimmer Martin state results; PCHS indoor track competes at regions

When Brandon Johnson took over as the head football coach at Bassett High School four years ago, he said this week he begged Will Belongia to come out for the team.
Four years later, the decision to play football paid off for Belongia. The Bassett senior signed his letter of intent Friday to play at NCAA Division II University of Charleston in the fall.
Belongia is a 6-foot-5, 305 pound offensive and defensive lineman for the Bengals. Johnson said the senior “hasn’t missed a day” since he decided to join the football program four years ago.
“He’s one the kids I knew would be in the weight room every day, he’d be at practice everyday,” Johnson told media at Friday’s signing. “And he got better everyday. From his freshman year to his senior year he’s made the most improvement I’ve seen out of a kid, and for him to get a chance to go play college football is unbelievable.” Belongia said Charleston was a “good decision” both on and off the football field.
“I’m very excited about continuing my football career there and my academic career,” he said. “I’m really focused on this season at the moment. Going out there and winning a couple games and hopefully making the playoffs.”
Bassett football played on Saturday, and will go on the road to Halifax County next Saturday.
Bassett’s Martin finishes 8th at state swim meetBassett senior Adam Martin competed in two events at the VHSL Class 3 state swim meet on Thursday. After getting disqualified in his first event, Martin bounced back with an eighth place finish in his second.
Martin swam the second best time of the day in the boys 200-yard IM, but was disqualified from the event after a false start.
The Bengal won the boys 200 yard IM at the Region 3D championship earlier this month to qualify for the state meet. In his second race of the day, Martin finished eighth in the boys 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.63.
Patrick County’s Hamm wins two events at Region 2C Indoor Track ChampionshipPatrick County senior Michael Hamm won both the boys 55 meter and 300 meter races at the Region 2C indoor track championship this week.
The race was held at Auburn High School in Riner on Tuesday.
Hamm won the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.9 seconds, and won the 300 meter dash with a time of 37.9 seconds. Both times were one-tenth of a second faster than second place.
Patrick County had seven other top-5 finishes at the meet. The boys team finish in sixth place, and the girls game in seventh.
The VHSL Class 2 Indoor Track State Championship will take place on Wednesday at Liberty University. Full Cougars results from the region championship are listed below:
VHSL Region 2C
Indoor Track Championship
Tuesday at Auburn High School (Riner, VA)
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
2nd—Patrick Co. (G. Edwards, B. Pike, J. Overby, M. Belcher), 2:06.7
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
2nd—Patrick Co. (J. Haas, J. Overby, I. Smith, C. Wright), 5:07.3
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
2nd—Patrick Co. (J. Haas, I. Smith, S. Vernon, C. Wright), 13:31.4
Girls 55 Meter Dash
4th—Mackenzie Belcher, 8.2
8th—Brylie Pike, 8.4
17th—Brandy Quesinberry, 9.3
Girls 300 Meter Dash
9th—Brylie Pike, 50.1
16th—Gracen Edwards, 54.7
Girls 1000 Meter Run
7th—Irene Smith, 4:08.3
8th—Sadie Vernon, 5:10.3
Girls 1600 Meter Run
7th—Lillian Terry, 8:09.8
8th—Vanessa Mabe, 8:10.3
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
3rd—Patrick Co. (R. Brim, M. Morse, T. Moore, M. Cisneros), 10:39.0
Boys 55 Meter Dash
1st—Michael Hamm, 6.9
11th—Jonah Byers, 7.9
Boys 300 Meter Dash
1st—Michael Hamm, 37.9
15th—Jonah Byers, 56.5
Boys 500 Meter Dash
5th—Martin Morse, 1:29.5
7th—Reyli Martinez-Tejada, 1:55.5
Boys 1000 Meter Run
9th—Tristan Moore, 3:55.7
Boys Long Jump
3rd—Conner Stanley, 17-06.00
Girls Team Scores
7th—Patrick County, 28 points
Boys Team Scores
6th -Patrick County, 34 points
Carlisle girls basketball finishes regular season with winCarlisle’s girls basketball team defeated Heat Academy 67-60 at home Wednesday night to finish the season 4-5.
Wednesday was senior night for the Chiefs’ lone senior, Amelia Monroe. Monroe scored four points and had 11 rebounds in the win.
Amara Harrell led the Chiefs with 38 points, including five 3-pointers. Harrell added 11 rebounds, nine assists, and nine steals. Maxie Garrett added 18 points, all on six 3-pointers. “What a great way to end our season,” Chiefs coach Mancino Craighead said in a text. “Despite struggling some through the contest this was our best showing yet. We shot the ball incredibly well. I’m very excited about the future of this program.”