Area Roundup: Carlisle, Patrick County girls basketball teams pick up Saturday wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 54, Eastern Mennonite 33

Carlisle's girls basketball team picked up their first win of the season with a 54-33 victory over Eastern Mennonite at home Saturday.

Amara Harrell led the Chiefs with 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Jala Mays added 19 points, eight steals, and three rebounds, and Amelia Monroe had five points, six rebounds, and three steals.

The Chiefs improve to 1-2 on the year. They'll go on the road to Miller School on February 8 for a 5 p.m. contest.

Patrick County 61, North Stokes 26

Patrick County girls basketball picked up its first win of the season with a 61-24 victory over North Stokes in North Carolina Saturday.

The Cougars were playing their second game in as many days after opening the season at home Friday night.

Gracelyn Hubbard led the Cougars with 13 points, including three made 3-pointers, and added four rebounds. Sierra Hubbard had 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Abby Dillon had nine points and 10 rebounds, and Allanah Mitchell had none points and four assists.