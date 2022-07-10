Area Roundup: Martinsville Y to host basketball clinic this month

Martinsville Y to host basketball clinic this month

The 3rd annual Michael C. Jarrett Basketball Clinic will be held on July 25-26 at the Martinsville YMCA. The clinic is open to boys and girls ages 6-16.

Coaching will be provided by George Bell, a former Harlem Globetrotter and screen actor who was once the tallest man in America, standing 7-feet, 8-inches tall, and Bill Adkins, a former player at Carver High School and Averett College. Adkins coached boys and girls basketball at Carlisle School for more than 15 years.

Cost is $20 per day or $30 for both days, made payable in either cash or checks. Registration for both days will take place at the door beginning at 9 a.m.

The camp will run from 10 a.m.-noon each days.

For more information, call Michael C. Jarrett at (757)237-5644 or email mcjarrett4833@gmail.com.