Area Roundup: Miles in Martinsville announces SOVAH Super Run next weekend

Miles in Martinsville, under the auspices of the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA, announced this week the SOVAH Super Run 5K/8K to be run on May 8.
Races will start promptly at 8 a.m. Both will start and finish at the corner of Susan Lane and Indian Trail in Martinsville, and runners will follow a course that circles Lake Lanier. Both races are run on area paved streets. A course map with details can be found at the Miles in Martinsville website, www.MilesInMartinsville.com.
Participants may pick up their packets with race bibs on Friday from 12-6 p.m.at the Martinsville YMCA located at 3 Starling Avenue, and from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on race day at the Druid Hills School System Office. No in-person registration will be accepted at packet pick-up due to COVID protocols. Online registration is available through midnight on Wednesday at the Miles in Martinsville website.
COVID protocols continues to be practiced at this and other Miles in Martinsville events. These include a socially distanced wave start process. Also, both runners and volunteers are requested to wear masks during distribution of runner packets. Full details regarding COVID protocols can be found online.
SOVAH Health, a long time Miles in Martinsville Title Sponsor, chose to support and focus on this race in particular.
“Sovah Health is excited about joining forces with Miles in Martinsville,” Elizabeth Harris, Director of Marketing and Communications at Sovah Health, said in a release. “We are pleased to help offer this opportunity for many people to enjoy a healthy activity together that improves the well-being and overall health of our community. This directly impacts the hospital’s mission of making communities healthier.”
Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of seven races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Full details on the SOVAH Super Run 5K/8K and other Miles in Martinsville events can be found at: www.milesinmartinsville.com
BASEBALL
Mustangs need host families
The Martinsville Mustangs are looking for families to host the 30 players who will who will be playing for their baseball team this summer. These players are college students who are prohibited from accepting living expenses.
Host families typically are retired individuals, parents with young children up to teenagers, or just baseball fans. The commitment is for the full length of the season, from May 22-August 10. Housing must be a clean, safe bedroom and bathroom and access to laundry equipment. Players provide their own transportation and meals.
Volunteer families receive two season tickets for each player hosted, access to special events, and on-field recognition at the final home game of the season.
Anyone interested in hosting players can call Mustangs General Manager Connor Akeman at (813)527-1190 or email connor@martinsvillemustangs.com.
GOLF
Magna Vista and Laurel Park to offer youth golf classes
Magna Vista High School and Laurel Park Golf Club are teaming together to host beginners basic golf classes. Participants can learn the basics of the golf swing, putting, and golf etiquette.
The classes will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays at Forest Park from 5-6:30 p.m. They will run from April 26-May 12. The lessons are free and are for anyone ages sixth grade and up.