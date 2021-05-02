Area Roundup: Miles in Martinsville announces SOVAH Super Run next weekend

Miles in Martinsville, under the auspices of the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA, announced this week the SOVAH Super Run 5K/8K to be run on May 8.

Races will start promptly at 8 a.m. Both will start and finish at the corner of Susan Lane and Indian Trail in Martinsville, and runners will follow a course that circles Lake Lanier. Both races are run on area paved streets. A course map with details can be found at the Miles in Martinsville website, www.MilesInMartinsville.com.

Participants may pick up their packets with race bibs on Friday from 12-6 p.m.at the Martinsville YMCA located at 3 Starling Avenue, and from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on race day at the Druid Hills School System Office. No in-person registration will be accepted at packet pick-up due to COVID protocols. Online registration is available through midnight on Wednesday at the Miles in Martinsville website.

COVID protocols continues to be practiced at this and other Miles in Martinsville events. These include a socially distanced wave start process. Also, both runners and volunteers are requested to wear masks during distribution of runner packets. Full details regarding COVID protocols can be found online.

SOVAH Health, a long time Miles in Martinsville Title Sponsor, chose to support and focus on this race in particular.