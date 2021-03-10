Area Roundup: Patrick County volleyball sweeps Magna Vista Tuesday in Stuart

Patrick County High School volleyball faced off against Piedmont District foe Magna Vista Tuesday night in Stuart, and came away with a 3-set victory by scores of 26-24, 25-20-26-24.

Lauren Largen led the Cougars with 11 kills. Suzanne Gonzalez added 10 kills, 14 digs, and two aces. Julianna Overby had 23 assists and five aces, and Mackenzie Belcher had 12 digs, two assists and an ace.

Morgan Smith led Magna Vista with 14 kills, 18 digs, two aces, and one block. Carlee Ashworth added six kills, 10 digs, and one block, and Summer Stone had 24 assists, two aces, five digs and two kills.

The two teams will face off again on Thursday at Magna Vista at 7 p.m.