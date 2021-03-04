Area Roundup: Patrick County's Darious Williams signs to King College wrestling team; PC's Belcher and Bassett's Valentine also commit to college programs

“It’s just a delight to see him work towards his next phase of life to play football and go to college and do something that nobody in his family has done. I love seeing kids break chains and do things different and that’s what he set out to do. He set out to be a trendsetter to do something different. It’s just been a great day for him and his family and everybody at Bassett High School who has been on this journey with him this whole time. It’s just really been a delight to see the things that he has accomplished and will accomplish.”