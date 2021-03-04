Area Roundup: Patrick County's Darious Williams signs to King College wrestling team; PC's Belcher and Bassett's Valentine also commit to college programs

Patrick County senior Darious Williams signed his letter of intent Thursday to wrestle at King College in the fall.
Williams has four second place finishes in the Piedmont District wrestling championship, and has qualified for the VHSL Class 2 state tournament the last two seasons. He finished third in the state in the 160 pound weight class this season.
King College, an NCAA Division II school in Bristol, Tennessee, is 5-4 this season and finished seventh in the NCAA Super Region Championships last weekend.
“They have a really good wrestling program,” Williams said at Thursday’s ceremony. “I emailed the coach and that’s how it kind of all got started.
“It’s a beautiful campus. They have a really good math and science program and it’s small. It’s very individual.”
Williams said he plans to study something in math or science.
“It’s just kind of making a decision for what I’m going to do for the next four years,” he said.
Belcher commits to PHCC softball
Patrick County senior Mackenzie Belcher signed her letter of intent Thursday to continue her softball career at Patrick Henry Community College in the fall.
“I’m excited about it,” Belcher said at Thursday’s ceremony. “I think I’m going to learn a whole lot from the other players and the coach, of course. I’m just looking forward to making memories and new friends.”
Belcher said she’s excited to get to continue her career close to home, something her dad, Brent, joked that he’s also a fan of.
“I know some people who are already on the team,” she said. “And it’s not completely free but basically free so I’ll be saving a lot of money and it’s close.”
Patrick County’s softball team will open the season in April.
Bassett’s Valentine commits to Ferrum football
Bassett High School senior KeShaun Valentine committed Thursday to continue his football career at Ferrum College in the fall.
Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson said the Bengals receiver “holds a special place in my heart” and he’s excited to see Valentine take the next step.
“I met him his freshman year when he got to Bassett and we kind of clicked ever since that day,” Johnson told media at the event. “He’s a kid that I’ve seen overcome so many obstacles that have been put in his way. He just kept his head down and kept trying to make a better future for himself and his family. And he’s just been like a second son to myself and my family.
“It’s just a delight to see him work towards his next phase of life to play football and go to college and do something that nobody in his family has done. I love seeing kids break chains and do things different and that’s what he set out to do. He set out to be a trendsetter to do something different. It’s just been a great day for him and his family and everybody at Bassett High School who has been on this journey with him this whole time. It’s just really been a delight to see the things that he has accomplished and will accomplish.”
Valentine was one of the Bengals top receivers last season, and led the team in catches last week.
“I’m glad I got the opportunity to go play ball because a year ago I never thought I’d be in the situation I’m in right now,” Valentine said. “It’s a big blessing. I don’t take anything for granted.”