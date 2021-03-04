Area Roundup: Patrick County's Darious Williams signs to King University wrestling team; PC's Belcher and Bassett's Valentine also commit to college programs

Belcher said she’s excited to get to continue her career close to home, something her dad, Brent, joked that he’s also a fan of.

“I know some people who are already on the team,” she said. “And it’s not completely free but basically free so I’ll be saving a lot of money and it’s close.”

Patrick County’s softball team will open the season in April.

Bassett’s Valentine commits to Ferrum football

Bassett High School senior KeShaun Valentine committed Thursday to continue his football career at Ferrum College in the fall.

Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson said the Bengals receiver “holds a special place in my heart” and he’s excited to see Valentine take the next step.

“I met him his freshman year when he got to Bassett and we kind of clicked ever since that day,” Johnson told media at the event. “He’s a kid that I’ve seen overcome so many obstacles that have been put in his way. He just kept his head down and kept trying to make a better future for himself and his family. And he’s just been like a second son to myself and my family.