Area Roundup: PYSL to hold tryouts this weekend, announces personnel changes

The Piedmont Youth Soccer League will be hosting spring 2021 travel tryouts on Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex.

The tryouts are for boys and girls born from 2006-2011. Players wishing to tryout for the 2009 Co-ed team and 2007 Boys team will tryout from 1-2:30 p.m. Players wishing to tryout for the 2006 Boys team and 2006 Girls team will tryout from 2:30-4 p.m.

Participants must bring their own water and wear a mask to the field. PYSL is also asking players to register online at www.PYSLsoccer.net prior to the tryout.

Any questions regarding the tryouts can be directed to Logan Jones at ljones@smithriversportscomplex.com.

The PYSL Board of Directors also announced personnel changes with the league's board. George Self has resigned his position as president of the board after being involved with the club on and off for a decade. He served on the board as president and vice president, as well as a coach for recreation, travel, and academy teams. Self was also the club's registrar for a time. His son, Aidan, played for PYSL and Martinsville High School.