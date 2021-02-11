 Skip to main content
Area Roundup: SRSC announces registration for spring soccer and t-ball leagues; Carlisle picke up girls hoops win
Area Roundup: SRSC announces registration for spring soccer and t-ball leagues; Carlisle picke up girls hoops win

Smith River Sports Complex announced this week registration is open for spring soccer and t-ball sports leagues.

Piedmont Youth Soccer League 2021 spring rec soccer registration is open for boys and girls ages 3-15.

Parents can register for PYSL rec soccer by visiting www.PYSLsoccer.net or signing up in person with Logan Jones in the Smith River Sports Complex Registration Office. The cost is $80 for all players with the exception of the Tiny Canes (3 and 4 year olds), which is $65. Registration fees cover full uniform (jersey, shorts, socks), fields, referees, and Virginia Youth Soccer Association fees.
The deadline to register is March 5 with games beginning on April 10. Registration for the Tiny Canes program can be completed at www.PYSLsoccer.net or by visiting SRSC also. For any questions or to become a coach or sponsor, contact Logan Jones at 276-638-5200 ext. 3 or ljones@smithriversportscomplex.com.
Smith River T-Ball League registration is also open until April 5. Registrations can be completed online at www.smithrivertball.com or by visiting SRSC. T-Ball is open to boys and girls ages 3-7.
Registration fees are $35 until April 1 and $45 after April 1. For any questions or to become a coach or sponsor, contact Logan Jones at 276-638-5200 ext. 3 or ljones@smithriversportscomplex.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 51, North Cross 19 (Wed.)

Carlisle's girls basketball evened their record to 2-2 with a 51-19 road win over rival North Cross Wednesday in Roanoke.

Amara Harrell nearly had a triple-double for the Chiefs, scoring 25 points with 11 steals and eight rebounds. Jala Mays added nine points, six rebounds, and six assists. Riley Wood added five points, Maxie Garrett had six rebounds and three steals, and Amelia Monroe added six reounds. 3stl

Carlisle went back on the road to Piedmont Classical High School in Brown Summitt, N.C. Thursday. Results were too late for publication.

