Area Roundup: SRSC announces registration for spring soccer and t-ball leagues; Carlisle picke up girls hoops win

Smith River Sports Complex announced this week registration is open for spring soccer and t-ball sports leagues.
Piedmont Youth Soccer League 2021 spring rec soccer registration is open for boys and girls ages 3-15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carlisle 51, North Cross 19 (Wed.)
Carlisle's girls basketball evened their record to 2-2 with a 51-19 road win over rival North Cross Wednesday in Roanoke.
Amara Harrell nearly had a triple-double for the Chiefs, scoring 25 points with 11 steals and eight rebounds. Jala Mays added nine points, six rebounds, and six assists. Riley Wood added five points, Maxie Garrett had six rebounds and three steals, and Amelia Monroe added six reounds. 3stl
Carlisle went back on the road to Piedmont Classical High School in Brown Summitt, N.C. Thursday. Results were too late for publication.