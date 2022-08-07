Area Schedule: August 7-13

Area schedule
Sunday
No games scheduled
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Golf
Piedmont District match No. 2 at Tunstall (at Tuscarora CC), 2 p.m.
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
Volleyball
Magna Vista at Dan River (scrimmage), 7 p.m.
Friday
Football
Wm. Campbell at Bassett (scrimmage), TBD
Magna Vista at Staunton River (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Football
Patrick Co. at Craig Co. (scrimmage), 11 a.m.
Sports on TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, August 7
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, England (Taped)
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel
FISHING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament, South Padre Island, Texas
FITNESS
1 p.m.
CBS — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: From Madison, Wis.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort—Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
8 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
12 p.m.
NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, Livermore, Calif.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Southwest Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas
MLB
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, Kansas City, Mo.
1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.
SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final
TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Connecticut at Chicago
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle
baseball
MLB
AMERICAN League East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 70 37 .654 —
Toronto 59 47 .557 10½
Tampa Bay 57 49 .538 12½
Baltimore 55 51 .519 14½
Boston 54 54 .500 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 56 50 .528 —
Cleveland 54 52 .509 2
Chicago 54 52 .509 2
Kansas City 42 65 .393 14½
Detroit 42 66 .389 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 70 38 .648 —
Seattle 57 50 .533 12½
Texas 47 59 .443 22
Los Angeles 45 61 .425 24
Oakland 41 66 .383 28½
Saturday’s results
L.A. Angels at Seattle (n), 1st game
Pittsburgh at Baltimore (n)
Houston at Cleveland (n)
Tampa Bay at Detroit (n)
Chicago White Sox at Texas (n)
San Francisco at Oakland (n)
Boston at Kansas City (n)
Toronto at Minnesota (n)
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis (n)
L.A. Angels at Seattle (n), 2nd game
Sunday’s games
Houston (Javier 6-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-8), 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 5-12), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6) at Texas (Howard 2-3), 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-11), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 67 39 .632 —
Atlanta 64 43 .598 3½
Philadelphia 58 48 .547 9
Miami 48 58 .453 19
Washington 36 72 .333 32½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 58 48 .547 —
St. Louis 58 48 .547 —
Pittsburgh 43 63 .406 15
Chicago 42 63 .400 15½
Cincinnati 42 63 .400 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 73 33 .689 —
San Diego 61 48 .560 13½
San Francisco 51 55 .481 22
Arizona 47 58 .448 25½
Colorado 47 62 .431 27½
Saturday’s results
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (n), 1st game
Miami at Chicago Cubs (n)
Pittsburgh at Baltimore (n)
Washington at Philadelphia (n)
San Francisco at Oakland (n)
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (n), 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee (n)
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis (n)
Colorado at Arizona (n)
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (n)
Sunday’s games
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Abbott 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 12-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.