 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Schedule: August 7-13

  • 0

Area schedule

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Golf

Piedmont District match No. 2 at Tunstall (at Tuscarora CC), 2 p.m.

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

Volleyball

Magna Vista at Dan River (scrimmage), 7 p.m.

Friday

Football

Wm. Campbell at Bassett (scrimmage), TBD

People are also reading…

Magna Vista at Staunton River (scrimmage), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Football

Patrick Co. at Craig Co. (scrimmage), 11 a.m.

Sports on TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, August 7

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, England (Taped)

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel

FISHING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament, South Padre Island, Texas

FITNESS

1 p.m.

CBS — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: From Madison, Wis.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort—Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

8 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

12 p.m.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, Livermore, Calif.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Southwest Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas

MLB

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, Kansas City, Mo.

1 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.

SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final

TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Connecticut at Chicago

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle

baseball

MLB

AMERICAN League East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 70 37 .654 —

Toronto 59 47 .557 10½

Tampa Bay 57 49 .538 12½

Baltimore 55 51 .519 14½

Boston 54 54 .500 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 56 50 .528 —

Cleveland 54 52 .509 2

Chicago 54 52 .509 2

Kansas City 42 65 .393 14½

Detroit 42 66 .389 15

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 70 38 .648 —

Seattle 57 50 .533 12½

Texas 47 59 .443 22

Los Angeles 45 61 .425 24

Oakland 41 66 .383 28½

Saturday’s results

L.A. Angels at Seattle (n), 1st game

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (n)

Houston at Cleveland (n)

Tampa Bay at Detroit (n)

Chicago White Sox at Texas (n)

San Francisco at Oakland (n)

Boston at Kansas City (n)

Toronto at Minnesota (n)

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis (n)

L.A. Angels at Seattle (n), 2nd game

Sunday’s games

Houston (Javier 6-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-8), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 5-12), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6) at Texas (Howard 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 67 39 .632 —

Atlanta 64 43 .598 3½

Philadelphia 58 48 .547 9

Miami 48 58 .453 19

Washington 36 72 .333 32½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 58 48 .547 —

St. Louis 58 48 .547 —

Pittsburgh 43 63 .406 15

Chicago 42 63 .400 15½

Cincinnati 42 63 .400 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 73 33 .689 —

San Diego 61 48 .560 13½

San Francisco 51 55 .481 22

Arizona 47 58 .448 25½

Colorado 47 62 .431 27½

Saturday’s results

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (n), 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs (n)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (n)

Washington at Philadelphia (n)

San Francisco at Oakland (n)

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (n), 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee (n)

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis (n)

Colorado at Arizona (n)

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (n)

Sunday’s games

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 12-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert