Area Scores: Bassett falls at home to Tunstall

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunstall 88, Bassett 48: It was all Tunstall from the start as the Trojans rolled to an 88-48 win over Bassett Tuesday night at Bassett High School.

Tunstall went on a 10-0 run early that featured two of the team’s 10 made 3-pointers on the night.

The run ended when Bassett’s Branson Leduc-Mattox had a steal and assisted to Ja’Ricous Hairston, who had a dunk to bring the score to 12-6 in the first three minutes of play.

That was the closest Bassett would get the rest of the way as they struggled with turnovers all night.

Tunstall led 25-13 after the first quarter and 50-25 at the half.

Hairston led the Bengals with 13 points. Leduc-Mattox added nine, and Elijah Stokes had six.

Bricen Poole led all scorers with 17 points for the Trojans. Jason Zelinski added 14, including four made 3-pointers, and Nick Hammock had 11.

Tunstall improves to 5-1 on the year, 2-0 in district play to stay atop the Piedmont District standings. They went back on the road Wednesday for a game at Gretna High School, and will return home on Friday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

Bassett falls to 1-2, 1-1 in the PD. The Bengals went on the road to Franklin County for a game on Wednesday. Results were too late for publication. They’ll return home on Monday for another non-district game against Staunton River. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

THS 25 25 18 20 — 88

BHS 13 12 10 13 — 48

BHS: T. Hairston 2; E. Tinsley 4; L. Harbour 1; E. Stokes 6; J. Gilbert 4; N. Robertson 5; B. Leduc-Mattox 9; C. Kallam 3; J. Hairston 13

3-pointers (2)—N. Robertson 1, C. Kallam 1

THS: J. Rock 7; B. Poole 17; D. Hairston 3; A. Hammock 9; J. Brown 6; N. Hammock 11; A. Scearce 3; D. Rogers 10; A. Terry 6; J. Zelinski 14

3-pointers (10)—B. Poole 1, A. Hammock 2; N. Hammock 1; A. Scearce 1; D. Rogers 1; J. Zelinski 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Halifax County 64, Patrick County 49: Halifax County handed Patrick County their first loss of the season Tuesday night, defeating the Cougars, 64-49, in Stuart.

Missy Hazard led the Cougars with 18 points, including four made 3-pointers. She added five steals, four rebounds, and three assists.

Aniya Penn added 15 points, with two 3-pointers, and a team-high seven rebounds with three assists. Kimora Wimbush had five points and six rebounds, and Lilly Cobbler had three points and five rebounds.

Halifax started the game on a 14-0 run, and led 30-27 at the half.

“A great growing, learning experience for our team,” PC coach Donny Rakes in an email.

Rakes said with injuries and COVID quarantines, three of which were starters, his team was down to down to nine players after pulling two kids up from J.V.

“We were quite frankly overwhelmed to begin the game,” Rakes added. “My kids could have really folded their tents right there, but they didn’t, battling back to tie the game at 20 and only behind by three at half time.

“That effort and fight made me very proud as a coach. Another starter went down to injury before half time and our inexperience really showed in the second half as we were playing mostly 13, 14, and 15 year old girls against seniors. I believe in this group, I think if we keep growing we can be a good team by the end of the year and the future is bright for this bunch.”

Patrick County (2-1, 0-1) goes back on the road Thursday to Dan River, and will play their third game in four days on Friday in Stuart, taking on Bassett in a PD matchup at 7 p.m.

HCHS 20 1022 12 — 64

PCHS 11 16 11 11 — 49

PCHS: L. Hazelwood 3pts, 3rebs; M. Hazard 18pts, 4rebs, 5steals, 3assts; A. Mitchell 5pts, 2rebs, 3steals, 3assts; L. Cobbler 15pts, 7rebs, 3assts; K. Wimbush 5pts, 6rebs

3-pointers (6)—M. Hazard 4; L. Cobbler 2

Magna Vista 51, G.W.-Danville 19: Magna Vista picked up a decisive home win over G.W.-Danville Tuesday night, defeating the Eagles 51-19.

The Warriors remain unbeaten on the year, improving to 5-0, 2-0 in the Piedmont District. They’ll return on Friday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.

Bassett 41, Tunstall 26: Bassett snapped a 4-game losing streaks with a 41-26 road win over Tunstall Tuesday night.

The Bengals (2-4) were back on the road Wednesday, traveling to Eden, North Carolina to take on McMichael. Results were too late for publication.

Bassett will travel for a third straight game Friday to Stuart to take on Patrick County. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Dan River 49, Martinsville 45: Martinsville let a first quarter lead slip away in a 49-45 loss to Dan River in Ringgold Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs led 11-6 after the first quarter, but the Wildcats 18 points in the second put them up for good.

Dan River up 24-20 at the half.

Zaniyah Moyer led Martinsville with 21 points, including three made 3-pointers.

Fonshay Moyer added nine points for the Bulldogs, and Sanyia Mobley had six.

Martinsville (0-2) will return home to take on G.W.-Danville on Thursday at 6 p.m.

MHS 11 9 9 16 — 45

DRHS 6 18 10 15 — 49

MHS: Z. Moyer 21; F. Moyer 9; N. Moyer 2; S. Mobley 6; A. Torrence 1; T. Wade 6

3-pointers (3)—Z. Moyer (3)

DRHS: L. Farmer 25; A. Wells 3; J. Marable 4; I. Edmunds 10; Q. Stork 4; J. Noble 1

3-pointers (2)—L. Farmer (1), A. Wells (1)