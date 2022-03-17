Area Scores: Bassett softball opens season with win

SOFTBALL

Bassett 9, Floyd County 4

The Bassett High School softball team opened the season on Thursday with home win over Floyd County, 9-4.

Trinity Gilbert had two hits, three RBIs, three runs scored, and two stolen bases to lead the Bengals. Jade Hylton added two triples, four runs scored, and a stolen base, and Camryn Martin had a hit and three RBIs.

Emily Gilley pitched six innings to pick up the win for Bassett. Hylton closed out the game in the seventh.

BHS scored two runs in the first and third innings, four in the fourth and one more in the sixth.

The Bengals (1-0) will next travel to William Byrd for a game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Floyd County 5, Bassett 4 (8 innings)

Floyd County defeated Bassett on a walk-off in the eighth inning Thursday, 5-4.

The Bengals fall to 0-2 on the year. They'll return home on Friday for a Piedmont District contest against Halifax County at 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Auburn 5, Bassett 4

The Bassett girls tennis team fell in their season opener, 5-4, to Auburn High School at BHS.

The Bengals will take on Auburn again on Monday at AHS beginning at 4:30 p.m.