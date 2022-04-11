Area scores: Bender's blast helps Warriors best Bengals; Magna Vista sweeps Bassett on diamonds, soccer fields

Magna Vista pitcher Abby Bender was already throwing a gem for the Warriors Monday against Bassett High School. But Bender helped her own cause with a 3-run home run in the fifth inning that broke a tie and helped the Warriors to a 5-4 win in Ridgeway.

The home run, a shot hit directly over the centerfield wall, broke a 2-2 tie and was the eventual game-winning runs.

Magna Vista scored two runs in the first inning to take an early lead. Bassett loaded the bases in the top of the second, but Bender got out of the jam by forcing a ground ball right back to her, the start of a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning and keep a zero on the scoreboard.

The Warriors also loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the second, but Bassett's Zoie Pace helped the Bengals get out of it. The left fielder caught a fly ball and threw out a runner at home to end the inning.

Jade Hylton put one on the scoreboard for Bassett in the third by getting on with a lead-off single, stealing second, reaching third, and coming home on a sacrifice fly by Camryn Martin.

Hylton again helped the Bengals with a solo home run in the top of the fifth to tie the score, 2-2.

Trailing by three in the top of the seventh, Hylton again reached on a double, and came around to score on a 2-run home run by Martin with two outs to cut the lead to one. Pace then reached on a single, putting the tying run on first, but Magna Vista's Kaylee Hughes came in to close the game, getting a strikeout for the final out and the win.

Bender threw 6.2 innings, allowing eight hits and four runs with three strikeouts.

Carlee Ashworth was 3-4 at the plate for the Warriors. McKenzie Vaught and Delaney Burris each scored two runs.

Hylton was 2-3 with a walk and three runs scored.

Magna Vista (3-6, 1-2) will return home on Tuesday to take on Chatham at 5 p.m.

Bassett (3-5, 1-2) will travel to Chatham High School on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 1, Bassett 0

An early penalty kick proved to be the winner for Magna Vista in a 1-0 rivalry win over Bassett Monday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Ian Betton converted a PK in the 22nd minute of the first half for the game-winning goal. Betton had a chance at a second penalty kick late in the second half, but the shot was saved by Bassett keeper Alex Hernandez.

Warriors goalie Nathan Pearson had four saves.

Hernandez had five saves for the Bengals.

Magna Vista improves to 5-3 overall, and 3-1 in the Piedmont District. They’ll play another PD game on Wednesday at Patrick County High School. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

Bassett falls to 4-3-1, 3-1 in the PD. They’ll go back on the road on Wednesday to G.W.-Danville for a 5:30 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 10, Bassett 0

Morgan Smith had four goals to help Magna Vista's girls soccer team to a 10-0 win over Bassett at Bassett High School on Monday.

Smith added an assist in the win. Ava Walker added two goals and three assists. Camille Underwood, Skylar Hopkins, Baylie Coleman and Dee Dee Giggetts each had a goal.

Xitllali Mena had one save in her sixth shut out of the season.

Magna Vista (7-1, 5-0) will return home to Smith River Sports Complex on Wednesday for a Piedmont District game against Patrick County at 7 p.m.

Bassett (1-6-1, 1-2-1) will return home on Wednesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 5, Bassett 4

Magna Vista's baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a come-from-behind walkoff 5-4 win over Bassett in Ridgeway on Monday.

Paxton Tucker had two hits and Taylor Holthausen had two RBIs to lead Magna Vista.

Caleb Denton threw 5.2 innings for the Warriors and had eight strikeouts.

Magna Vista (5-6, 2-2) will next travel to Patrick County High School for a Piedmont District game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

North Stokes 10, Patrick County 1

The Patrick County baseball team fell in a non-district contest in North Carolina on Monday, losing to North Stokes, 10-1.

The Cougars will return home on Wednesday for a Piedmont District game against Magna Vista at 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 8, G.W.-Danville 1

The Bassett girls tennis team defeated G.W.-Danville on Monday in Danville, 8-1.

Full results for the match are listed below.

The Bengals (5-2) will take a week off before again taking on G.W.-Danville on April 19 at home. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Izzy Humble (BHS) def. Sadie Gunn (GWHS) 8-2

Emily Vaught (BHS) def. Natalie Harris (GWHS) 8-6

Lara Hall (BHS) def. Kyra Alexander (GWHS) 8-0

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Kirstan Ramirez (GWHS) 8-3

Taylor Reed (BHS) win by forfeit

Sarah Hagood (BHS) win by forfeit

Doubles

Gunn/Harris (GWHS) def. Humble/Hall (BHS) 8-2

Vaught/Reed (BHS) def. Alexander/Ramirez (GWHS) 8-8 (7-5 tiebreak)

Eanes/Hagood (BHS) win by forfeit

BOYS TENNIS

Bassett 8, G.W.-Danville 1

The Bassett boys tennis team picked up a Piedmont District home win on Monday, defeating G.W.-Danville, 8-1.

The Bengal improve to 3-7 on the year with the win. Bassett will wait a week before travelling on April 19 to G.W.-Danville for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com