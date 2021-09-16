Area Scores: Carlisle's Doughton wins cross country race at Chatham Hall

Magna Vista improves to 7-0 on the year. They'll go back on the road on Thursday to Stuart to take on Patrick County High School at 7 p.m.

Floyd County 3, Patrick County 1 (Tuesday)

The Patrick County volleyball team dropped a non-district home game against Floyd County in four sets Tuesday, by scores of 6-25, 18-25, 25-23, 12-25.

PCHS was led by: Suzanne Gonzalez (13 kills, nine digs, and five aces), Lainie Hopkins (19 assists, nine digs), Samantha Harris (11 digs and five kills) and Kaylee Towler (six kills).

The Cougars fall to 6-3 on the year. They'll return home on Thursday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

GOLF

Magna Vista wins PD match on home course Tuesday

The Magna Vista golf team won Tuesday's Piedmont District regular season match at Oak Hill Country Club in North Carolina, shooting 311 as a team.

The match was held at the Warriors home course.

Warriors junior Patrick McCrickard was the overall medalist, shooting 72 on the day.

Halifax County and Patrick County tied for second as a team, shooting 313 each.