Area Scores: Carlisle's Doughton wins cross country race at Chatham Hall

CROSS COUNTRY
Carlisle's Doughton wins race at Chatham Hall
Carlisle junior Piper Doughton won a 3-team meet at Chatham Hall Wednesday, running 24:26 on the 5K course.
Doughton and the Chiefs will travel to Roanoke to take on North Cross on Tuesday afternoon.
VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, G.W.-Danville 0 (Tuesday)
The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up a win in Danville Tuesday night, defeating G.W.-Danville 3-0, by scores of 25-5, 25-9, 25-13.
The Bengals were led by: Nikki Finney (16 service points, eight aces), Cierra Hagwood (14 service points, six aces), Saylor Robertson (10 service points, six aces), Makayla Rumley (five kills), Annie Laine (three kills), Zoie Pace (five assists), and Evan Parnell (five assists).
Bassett improves to 7-1 on the year. They'll travel to Halifax County High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0 (Tuesday)
The Magna Vista volleyball team picked up a road Piedmont District win on Tuesday, defeating Martinsville High School 3-0, by scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-19.
The Warriors were led by: Morgan Smith (14 kills), Carlee Ashworth (six kills, five aces), Summer Stone (21 Assists, four aces), and Danielle Draper (20 digs).
Magna Vista improves to 7-0 on the year. They'll go back on the road on Thursday to Stuart to take on Patrick County High School at 7 p.m.
Floyd County 3, Patrick County 1 (Tuesday)
The Patrick County volleyball team dropped a non-district home game against Floyd County in four sets Tuesday, by scores of 6-25, 18-25, 25-23, 12-25.
PCHS was led by: Suzanne Gonzalez (13 kills, nine digs, and five aces), Lainie Hopkins (19 assists, nine digs), Samantha Harris (11 digs and five kills) and Kaylee Towler (six kills).
The Cougars fall to 6-3 on the year. They'll return home on Thursday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.
GOLF
Magna Vista wins PD match on home course Tuesday
The Magna Vista golf team won Tuesday's Piedmont District regular season match at Oak Hill Country Club in North Carolina, shooting 311 as a team.
The match was held at the Warriors home course.
Warriors junior Patrick McCrickard was the overall medalist, shooting 72 on the day.
Halifax County and Patrick County tied for second as a team, shooting 313 each.
Full results of the match are listed below: