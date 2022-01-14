Area scores for Friday, January 14

A tight contest throughout led to tempers flaring at the end of a 64-59 Tunstall win over Martinsville at Martinsville Middle School Friday night.

With 12 seconds remaining on the clock, a jump ball led to a scuffle between the two teams in front of the Martinsville bench. The incident drew fans from the stands onto the court, which led game officials to call the contest.

The game was tense throughout, with three technical fouls called even before the final whistle.

Tunstall led throughout the game with the exception of three ties late in the second half. The Trojans started the game on a 7-1 run, and took advantage of sloppiness and poor free throw shooting by the Bulldogs to take a 20-13 lead after the first quarter.

Martinsville started the second quarter on an 11-2 run to cut Tunstall's lead to two. Bulldogs senior Keyshawn Kirby missed the first of two free throws, when both would have tied the score for the first time midway through the frame. The Trojans then answered with a basket on an offensive rebound and putback to take the score to 28-25.

Free throws haunted the Bulldogs, who were 7-for-16 at the line in the first half.

Tunstall grew the lead to six as Martinsville struggled to break the Trojans full-court press. The Trojans led 34-31 at the break.

Tunstall's lead grew to double-digits in the third. A 3-pointer by Jason Zelinski made it 49-37 with 3:30 left in the quarter.

But the Bulldogs stormed back, and finished the quarter with a dunk by Spencer Jones and and a layup-and-1 by Kirby to go into the fourth trailing, 52-48, amid a loud Martinsville fanbase.

Jones was fouled shooting a 3-pointer, and made two of his three foul shots to finally tie the score, 54-54.

Martinsville would tie the score twice more in the fourth, but never managed to take the lead. Again the Bulldogs struggled at the line, going 3-for-7 on foul shots in the fourth quarter. Two missed free throws by the Bulldogs that would have tied the score instead turned into a layup by Tunstall to give the Trojans the lead, 62-58, with 2:30 to play.

Tunstall's final points came on two free throws following a Martinsville technical foul.

Tunstall (12-2) improves to 6-0 in the Piedmont District as they keep their spot at the top of the PD standings.

Martinsville falls to 6-5 on the year, 3-3 in the PD. The Bulldogs will go on the road to Rockbridge County High School on Saturday for a game against Staunton High School at 5:30 p.m.

Tunstall 64, Martinsville 59

THS 20 14 18 12 - 64

MHS 13 18 17 11 - 59

MHS: S. Jones 17pts, 10rebs; 2blocks; K. Kirby 19pts 8rebs, 5blocks, 3steals; J. Long 14pts, 5rebs, 3steals; C. Jones 3pts, 3rebs, 3assts; T. Dillard 6pts, 5rebs

THS: J. Edmonds 12; D. Rogers 11; B. Pool 9; J. Brown 18; A. Terry 3; J. Zelinski 6; A. Hammock 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 69, Halifax 48

The Magna Vista girls basketball team celebrated a 69-48 win over Halifax County and a career milestone for senior TaNashia Hairston Friday in Ridgeway.

Hairston scored 29 points, enough to eclipse the 1,000 career points mark for her Warriors career.

Mya Moyer, DeeDee Giggetts, and Jamina Hairston added 10 points each for the Warriors in the win.

Magna Vista improves to 12-2, and 6-0 in the Piedmont District, with the win. They'll return home on Tuesday for another PD game against Bassett at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Martinsville 53, Tunstall 22

The Martinsville girls basketball team picked up a Piedmont District road win Friday with a 53-22 victory over Tunstall.

Martinsville (2-6, 1-2) will return home on Tuesday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.

Tunstall (0-12, 0-6) will go on the road to South Boston to take on Halifax County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

G.W.-Danville 75, Bassett 71 (OT)

The Bassett boys basketball team dropped a Piedmont District game to G.W.-Danville at home Friday, falling to the Eagles 75-71 in overtime.

The Bengals (5-8, 1-3) will return home for a rivalry game against Magna Vista on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GW (5-5, 2-1) will travel to Dan River on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GW-Danville 61, Bassett 29

The Bassett girls basketball team fell in a Piedmont District road contest at G.W.-Danville, 61-29.

Jaeda Manns led Bassett with 10 points. Gracie Ratcliff added nine points, and Charity Whitfield had seven.

Amara Harrell had a career-high 40 points to lead G.W.-Danville, and added 10 Rebounds and seven steals. Damiehja Darden added nine points, two rebounds, and two steals.

Bassett (2-10, 1-4) will return home for a non-district game against Liberty (Bedford) on Monday at 7 p.m.

GW (7-6, 3-2) will return home on Wednesday to take on Dan River at 7 p.m.