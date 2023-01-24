Area scores for Monday, January 23

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 58, Tunstall 5

The Magna Vista girls basketball team stayed unbeaten in Piedmont District play with a 58-5 win over Tunstall, in Ridgeway, on Monday.

The Warriors improve to 13-5 on the year, and 10-0 in Piedmont District play. They'll return home on Friday to take on Patrick County High School at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 68, North Cross 63

The Carlisle boys basketball team moved to .500 on the season with a 68-63 win over North Cross, on Monday, at Carlisle School.

The Chiefs improve to 8-8 on the year with the win. They'll next travel to Charlottesville on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game at Covenant School.