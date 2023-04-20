BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 1, Bassett 0

In a tightly contested match at Bassett High School, Magna Vista found the one goal they needed midway through the second half to defeat BHS, 1-0, in a rivalry matchup.

Gustavo Vera-Carillo picked up an assist when he played a ball across the box and found Alfredo Carillo, who snuck one past the Bengals keeper with 22:01 left in the second half.

Nathanial Pearson posted his seventh shutout of the season with five saves in net for the Warriors.

The Warriors improve to 9-0 on the season, and 7-0 in Piedmont District play. They’ll next take on Halifax County High School in South Boston on Friday at 7 p.m.

Bassett (5-2, 4-2) will also go on the road on Friday when they travel to Patrick County High School for a 7 p.m. game.

Tunstall 2, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville High School boys soccer team fell to Tunstall High School, 2-0, in a Piedmont District home contest on Wednesday.

Ludwin Lopez Chavez had six saves in goal for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Martinsville (3-5, 2-5) returned home on Thursday to take on G.W.-Danville. Results were too late for publication. The Bulldogs will next take on Bassett at home on Tuesday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 8, Magna Vista 1

Gracie Ratcliff had a 2-run home run and Emily Gilley threw a complete game 5-hitter to help the Bassett High School softball team to an 8-1 win over Magna Vista on Wednesday at BHS.

Ratcliff finished the day 2-3 and added an RBI single. Alyna Moore had two hits and scored a run for the Bengals. Zoie Pace had a RBI single, and Trinity Gilbert scored two runs.

Gilley recording six strikeouts and walked just one batter to pick up the win.

Bassett improves to 7-3 on the year, and 3-1 in Piedmont District play. They’ll next travel to Patrick County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

Magna Vista (2-9, 0-5) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 10, Bassett 5

The Magna Vista baseball team scored nine runs in the first three innings of play on Wednesday on the way to a 10-5 win at Bassett High School.

Brayden Wilson was 2-4 for the Warriors with a walk and three runs scored. Caleb Denton was 2-5 with two doubles, a run, and four RBIs, and Simeon Moore scored three runs.

Blaine Peters got the win on the mound, throwing three 4-hit innings while allowing two runs, one earned, and striking out four.

Bassett’s Jacob Ryan was 2-4 at the plate with a triple, a run, and an RBI. Jacob Gilbert was 2-4 with a run, and Bryson Baker scored two runs.

Gilbert also got the start on the mound for Bassett, throwing 5.1 innings and allowing nine runs, four earned, on 12 hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Bassett (6-5, 2-3) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.

Magna Vista (7-5, 4-2) will also travel to Halifax County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

MVHS 351 000 1—10 13 2

BHS 200 102 0—5 7 5

Magna Vista hitters: Brayden Wilson 2-4, BB, 3R, SB; Simeon Moore 1-3, HBP, 3R; Caleb Denton 2-5, 2 2B, R, 4RBI; Preston Davis 2-4, BB, 2RBI; Mike Barrett 2R; Blaine Peters 2-5, 2RBI; Tommy Powell 1-4, BB, RBI, SB; Landen Moore 0-4, RBI; Jaylen Fraizer 1-3; Justin Compton 2-3, R; Noah Brumfield SB

Magna Vista pitchers: Blaine Peters 3IP, 4H, 2R, ER, 4K; Nicholas Barrett 2.1IP, 2H, 3R, ER, K, 2BB; Luke Haynes 1.2IP, H, 5K, BB

Bassett hitters: Landen Harbour 0-3, BB, RBI; Gage Hairston 1-4, 2B, R; Jacob Ryan 2-4, 3B, R, RBI; Jacob Gilbert 2-4, R; Bryson Baker 1-3, BB, 2R; Isaih Martin 1-3; Noah Hughes 0-1, BB, HBP, RBI

Bassett pitchers: Jacob Gilbert 5.1IP, 12H, 9R, 4ER, 7K, 3BB; Bryson Baker 1.2IP, H, R, 4K, BB

Tunstall 15, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville High School baseball team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Wednesday, falling to Tunstall High School, 15-0.

The Bulldogs returned home on Thursday to take on G.W.-Danville. Results were too late for publication. Martinsville will next travel to Dan River High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER Magna Vista 9, Bassett 0

Ava Walker scored four goals and had an assist to help the Magna Vista girls soccer team to a 9-0 win over Bassett High School on Wednesday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Bailey Coleman had a hat trick for the Warriors, and added three assists. Alondra Vera had one goal and two assists, and Camille Underwood had one goal and one assist.

Magna Vista (8-1, 7-0) will return to their home field at SRSC on Friday to take on Halifax County High School at 7 p.m.

Bassett (2-5, 2-4) will return home on Friday to take on Patrick County High School at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS Bassett 7, G.W.-Danville 2

The Bassett High School girls tennis team picked up a Piedmont District road win on Wednesday, defeating G.W.-Danville, 7-2, in Danville.

Full results from the match are listed below.

The Bengals (6-3, 4-1) will next travel to Magna Vista on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Singles

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. Sadie Gunn (GWHS), 9-7

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Natalie Harris (GWHS), 8-5

Kyra Alexander (GWHS) def. Bailey Dyer (BHS), 8-5

Evan Parnell (BHS) def. Brealynn Adams (GWHS), 8-3

Laken Porter (BHS) def. Morgan Parsons (GWHS), 8-0

Jenna Meadors (BHS) def. Nylan Yancey (GWHS), 8-4

Doubles

Gunn/Harris (GWHS) def. Reed/Eanes (BHS), 6-2

Parnell/Porter (BHS) def. Alexander/Adams (GWHS), 6-3

Dyer/Whitfield (BHS) def. Parsons/Yancey (GWHS), 8-0

Halifax 5, Patrick County 4

The Halifax County High School girls tennis team narrowly defeated Patrick County High School on Wednesday, 5-4, in South Boston.

Full results from the match are listed below.

The Cougars (2-5) will next travel to Bassett High School on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Singles

Christina Bruce (HCHS) def. Marissa Bentley (PCHS), 8-6

Mia Stowe (PCHS) def. Myah Forest (HCHS), 8-3

Abigail Baisch (HCHS) def. Madison Mullis (PCHS), 8-4

Francesca Potenza (HCHS) def. Cecilia Leon-Cisneros (PCHS), 8-1

Meredith Duffer (HCHS) def. Katie Vernon (PCHS), 8-0

Kendall Crowder (HCHS) def. Shyanne Holt (PCHS), 8-0

Doubles

Marissa Bentley/Mia Stowe (PCHS) def. Christina Bruce/Myah Forest (HCHS), 8-5

Madison Mullis/Cecilia Leon-Cisneros (PCHS) def. Abigail Baisch/Francesca Potenza (HCHS), 7-1 by tie break

Katie Vernon/Shyanne Holt (PCHS) def. Kamyjah Sprattley/Shanell Richardson (HCHS), 8-6

BOYS TENNIS Magna Vista 9, Martinsville 0

The Magna Vista boys tennis team swept Martinsville in Piedmont District action on Wednesday, defeating the Bulldogs, 9-0, at MHS.

The Warriors improve to 9-0 on the year, and 6-0 in PD play. They’ll next travel to Bassett High School on Friday for a match beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Martinsville travelled to Morehead High School (N.C.) on Thursday. Results were too late for publication. The Bulldogs will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Bassett 8, G.W.-Danville 1

The Bassett High School boys tennis defeated G.W.-Danville, 8-1, on Wednesday at BHS.

The Bengals (6-4) will return home on Friday to take on Magna Vista at 4:30 p.m.

Halifax County 5, Patrick County 4

The Patrick County High School boys tennis team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Wednesday, falling to Halifax County High School, 5-4.

The Cougars will next travel to Bassett High School on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

COLLEGE BASEBALL P&HCC 12, Surry CC 6

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team picked up a midweek home win on Wednesday, defeating Surry Community College, 12-6.

P&HCC scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come back from a 6-5 deficit.

Kyle Fields hit a 3-run home run for the Patriots. Matthew Best was 2-4 with a triple, two walks, two runs, and two RBIs. Johnboy Rittenhoues had two RBIs and a run. Victor Johnson scored two runs. Andrew Kightlinger was 2-3 with two doubles, two walks, and a run, and Andrew Dalton was 2-4 with a double.

Jack McDowell picked up the win on the mound, throwing four innings and allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts for P&HCC.

Logan Darrow had five strikeouts and allowed just one hit in three innings of work for P&HCC.

The Patriots (20-16, 9-7) will return to their home field of Dan Daniel Memorial Park this weekend for a 3-game series against Guilford Tech. The teams will play one game on Saturday, and a doubleheader on Sunday. Games will begin at noon on both days.

SCC 000 330 000—6 7 1

P&HCC 004 010 07X—12 11 2

P&HCC hitters: Matthew Best 2-4, 3B, 2BB, 2R, 2RBI; Laken Tignor 0-2, 2BB, SB; Johnboy Rittenhouse 1-5, R, 2RBI, SB; Landon Abrahamson 0-2, BB; Bryson Pleasant 1-2, R, RBI, SB; Victor Johnson 1-3, 2R, 2SB; Aidan Cunningham 1-4, BB, R, RBI, SB; Andrew Dalton 2-4, 2B, R; Kyle Fields 1-1, HR, 3RBI; Trey Shelton 0-2, BB, R; Jabril Bullock 0-1, BB, R; Andrew Kightlinger 2-3, 2 2B, 2BB, R

P&HCC pitchers: Jack McDowell (W) 4IP, 4H, 3R, 3BB, 3K; Kyle Hardy 0.2IP, H, 3R, 4BB, K; Drew Fisher 0.1IP, BB, K; Logan Darrow 3IP, H, 5K; Alex Kanipe IP, H

COLLEGE SOFTBALL P&HCC 30, Camp CC 0; P&HCC 13, Camp CC 0

The Patrick & Henry Community College softball team extended its current winning streak to 11 games with two decisive road wins over Camp Community College on Wednesday.

The Patriots had 23 hits as a team in Game 1’s 30-0 win.

Kyndal Hopkins led P&HCC at the plate, going 4-5 with two doubles, three runs, and two RBIs. Morgan Strickland was 2-4 with a walk, four runs, and four RBIs. Jayden Keatts was 3-4 with a home run, walk, four runs, and three RBIs. Bethany Martz scored two runs and had four RBIs. Danielle King was 3-3 with a double, three runs, and four RBIs, and Chloe Garland was 3-5 with a walk, four runs, and an RBI.

Strickland picked up the pitching win, throwing three scoreless innings and allowing two hits with five strikeouts. Jayden Keatts threw the final two innings in relief, allowing just one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

Summer Anderson threw a complete game 1-hitter in Game 2’s 13-0 win. Anderson struck out one and walked one in the win.

Strickland and Hopkins each hit home runs in Game 2. Strickland finished the game 4-4 with five RBIs, and Hopkins had two RBIs.

Danielle King was 3-4 with a double, triple, and three runs, and Mackenzie Belcher was 3-3 with a sacrifice, three runs, and an RBI.

P&HCC (22-9, 6-0) will return home on Saturday for sophomore day against Florence-Darlington. The doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m.

Game 1

P&HCC 8—12—4—2—4—30 23 0

CCC 0—0—0—0—0—0 3 0

P&HCC hitters: Morgan Strickland 2-4, BB, 4R, 4RBI; Jayden Keatts 3-4, HR, BB, 4R, 3RBI; Rylie Wagner 2-3, R, RBI; Bethany Martz 1-3, BB, 2R, 4RBI; Danielle King 3-3, 2B, 3R, 4RBI, SB; Chloe Garland 3-5, BB, 4R, RBI; Arianna Valletta 1-2, BB, R; Bailey Daeke 1-1, 2B, 2RBI; Maegan Heath 0-1, 3R, RBI; Mackenzie Belcher 1-1, 2BB, 2R, RBI, SB; Karley Wetmore 1-3, 2B, R, RBI; Kyndal Hopkins 4-5, 2 2B, 3R, 2RBI; Savannah McDaniel 1-2, BB, Sac., 2R, 3RBI

P&HCC pitchers: Morgan Strickland (W) 3IP, 2H, 5K; Jayden Keatts 2IP, H, BB, K

Game 2

P&HCC 106 42—13 13 0

CCC 000 00—0 0 0

P&HCC hitters: Trinity Gravely 1-1; Danielle King 3-4, 2B, 3B, 3R; Morgan Strickland 4-4, HR, 5RBI; Arianna Valletta 0-3, RBI; Bailey Daeke 2-3, 2R; Maegan Heath 1-1, RBI; Mackenzie Belcher 3-3, Sac., 3R, RBI, SB; Karley Wetmore 0-3, R; Kyndal Hopkins 1-2, HR, 2RBI; Savannah McDaniel 1-2

P&HCC pitchers: Summer Anderson 5IP, H, BB, K