Area Scores: Magna Vista, Bassett soccer teams fall in region quarterfinals; Patrick County baseball, MV softball seasons come to an end

Magna Vista’s boys and girls soccer teams opened their region tournaments in the quarterfinals on Monday at Smith River Sports Complex, but neither Warriors squad was able to come away with a win. Magna Vista’s boys fell to Christiansburg, 1-0, in two overtimes, and the girls lost to Hidden Valley, 4-2.

In the boys game, it took 90 minutes of play for someone to find the back of the net. In stoppage time of the second overtime period, Magna Vista goalie Nathaniel Pearson jumped and knocked a Christiansburg shot over the goal. Immediately after the save, the Blue Demons finally put one in on the ensuing corner kick for the eventual game-winner.

Christiansburg dominated the time of possession for the entirety of Monday’s game, but it was the Magna Vista defense, led by Pearson, that kept the Warriors in the contest. Pearson had three saves in the first half – Christiansburg outshot MV in the first, 6-1 – and three more in the second to keep a 0-0 tie and send the game to overtime.

The Demons came out swinging from the start, putting up three shots the first few minutes of play.

The second half started much the same, with Christiansburg putting up three more shots in the first 20 minutes. Pearson again came up with a save with 19:45 left on the clock, and from there momentum seemed to shift in the Warriors favor.

Magna Vista got past the Demons defense and put up a shot with 18 minutes left in regulation, but it was also saved.

In the final six minutes of play, Christiansburg had a free kick in the middle of the field that went through the defense and was saved by Pearson, and another shot from way outside the box that was punched up and out by the Warriors keeper.

Magna Vista looked to possibly have the game winner with 2:15 left in the regulation. A shot was put up and saved by Christiansburg's keeper, who bobbled it and finally got control just inches in front of the goal line.

With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 15-5.

In the girls game, a quiet match in the first half turned into everything but in the second. Hidden Valley broke a 0-0 halftime tie with a goal in the first 40 seconds of play after the break, and added three more goals on the way to the win over the Magna Vista.

The Titans first goal came after several shot attempts left a loose ball in the box that was eventually knocked into the net with 39:18 left on the clock.

Two minutes later the Titans added another goal on a 1-on-1 situation with Magna Vista keeper Xitlalli Mena to make it 2-0 with 36 minutes to play.

Magna Vista senior Morgan Smith cut Hidden Valley’s lead in half less than two minutes later, but Hidden Valley added on with a made penalty kick on a Warriors handball with 34:00 left on the clock.

Magna Vista tried to fight back, and added another goal late in the half, but the Titans put one more through with 15 minutes to play to seal the win.

Magna Vista controlled possession for much of the first half, and had a handful of near-misses. Smith had a shot go over the goal, another saved, a third go wide right, and another free kick sail too high in the first 20 minutes of play.

Mena was strong in goal for the Warriors, especially late in the first half when the Titans started to shift momentum in their favor. The sophomore had a save with 15 minutes remaining in the opening half, and three more in the final nine minutes to keep the score 0-0 at the break.

With the loss, the Warriors end their season 18-2. Monday’s defeat was the team’s first loss since the first game of the spring.

The Warriors girls soccer team graduates five seniors off of this year's squad: Smith, Shanyah Spencer, Hailey Chitwood, Emily Rangel Rodriguez, and Emily Diaz Monay.

Magna Vista's boys soccer team will graduate four seniors: DaiZhawn Giggetts, Javier Lara Perez, Jovany Ramirez Devora, and Julio Amaya Lopez.

BOYS SOCCER

Region 3D Tournament quarterfinals

Cave Spring 6, Bassett 1

The Bassett boys soccer team saw its season come to an end on Monday in Roanoke, falling to Cave Spring, 6-1, in the Region 3D Tournament quarterfinals.

Freddi Lopez had the lone goal for the Bengals.

Bassett finishes the season 13-6-2. The Bengals will graduate Lopez, Steven Cruz-Juarez, Bradlee Vasconcelo Garcia, Omar Rodriguez-Becerra, Oliver Ortiz-Lopez, Samuel Aboytes, Kamerion Haith, Nathan Morrison, and Ian Sechrist.

BASEBALL

Region 2C Tournament semifinals

Alleghany 5, Patrick County 1

The Patrick County baseball team saw its season come to an end on Monday in the Region 2C tournament with a 5-1 loss to Alleghany.

Monday's game was played at Radford University. The winner was guaranteed a spot in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

With the loss, Patrick County finishes the season 17-7. The Cougars will graduate Troy Cox, Gilbert Hubbard, Camden Nowlin, Ethan Strole, and Nash Thompson off of this year's squad.

SOFTBALL

Region 3D Tournament quarterfinals

Carroll County 2, Magna Vista 0

The Magna Vista softball team fell in a road contest to Carroll County, 2-0, to see their season end in the region quarterfinals.

With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 9-14.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.