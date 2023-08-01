The Magna Vista High School golf team competed in its first match of the fall season on Tuesday, and came away with a ninth place finish.

The Warriors shot 347 as a team in Tuesday's tournament, which was held at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, in Botetourt.

Eighteen teams competed in the match.

Jefferson Forest High School won the match after shooting 313 as a team. Northside High School came in second after shooting 218.

Magna Vista's Luke Gardner finished in the top 10 after shooting 79 on the day.

Gardner was followed by teammates Logan Williams (81), Landon Hall (85), Jaken Ford (102), and Ethan Montrief (103).

Magna Vista will next travel to Forest on Thursday to compete in the Heritage Classic at London Downs Golf Club.