Area Scores: Patrick County baseball remains unbeaten; Bassett, PC split tennis matches

There is no question the Patrick County Cougars baseball team is one of hottest teams in the Piedmont District.

In an all-around effort, Patrick County glided to an 10-0 shutout victory over the North Stokes (NC) Vikings in five innings via mercy rule Monday.

Monday was the team's fourth consecutive shutout this season and through five games, Patrick County has outscored their opponents 38-1.

It didn’t take long for the Cougars to jump on the board. In the bottom half of the opening frame with two outs, Tucker Swails managed to work up a 3-1 hitters count before sending a fly ball over the centerfield fence for the solo home run.

Patience at the plate was a major contributing factor. After a groundout began the bottom of the second, Jackson Horton, Hunter Strole, and Gilbert Hubbard found their way on base with all three drawing walks to load the bases. Gavin Fain would then take one for the team, as he was hit by the pitch to walk in Horton from third for a 2-0 lead.

After Fain’s at-bat, the parade of hits helped distance the Cougars quickly.

Jai Penn singled on a hard ground ball to right field, scoring Strole and Hubbard to push it to 4-0. Chris Nowlin followed up with a double to bring home Fain from second. After the Vikings got the second out, Swails got a double of his own, sending out a line drive for a double to score Tyler Stowe and push the lead to 6-0.

Nash Thompson and Stuart Callahan drew the Cougars fourth and fifth walks of the inning in back-to-back at bats, loading up the bases once more and threating to tack on. But the inning would end on a fly out to right field.

Patrick County used their momentum and quickly found more success in the bottom of the third. Hubbard singled on a ground ball and Fain collected his second double of the game to put runners on the corners with one out. Hubbard would score on a wild pitch.

Swails brought home Fain and Nowlin on a 2-RBI single into left field to push the lead to 9-0.

Patrick County would secure the tenth run on an Viking error to end the game.

Nowlin took the mound for the Cougars, tossing four innings while giving up four hits, one walk, and striking out two. With the game in hand, Horton pitched one inning, gave up two hits and collected two strikeouts himself.

Swails ended his night with a perfect day at the dish, going 3-3 with four RBIs and one run scored. In all, six of the nine Cougars in the lineup notched one hit.

Patrick County put their quest to remain perfect on the road Tuesday evening when they traveled to Dry Fork to take on Tunstall. Results were too late for publication. See www.MartinsvilleBulletin.com/sports for area scores from Tuesday night.

BOYS TENNIS

Patrick County 7, Bassett 2

The Patrick County boys tennis team picked up a Piedmont District victory over Bassett at Bassett High School on Monday, 7-2.

Results of the match are listed below.

Patrick County will next take on Magna Vista at Jaycee Park in Collinsville on Wednesday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Bassett will return home on Thursday to take on Martinsville at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Krish Patel (PCHS) def. Coby Hairfield (BHS), 8-5

Parker Hardy (BHS) def. Wesley Robertson (PCHS), 8-0

Tyler Buchanan (PCHS) def. Lane Bailey (BHS), 8-3

Cameron White (PCHS) def. Jack Glenn (BHS), 8-5

Joshua Dalton (PCHS) def. Skyler Robertson (BHS), 8-2

Bryan Clark (PCHS) def. Logan Hardy (BHS), 8-1

Doubles

Patel/Robertson (PCHS) def. Hairfield/Hardy (BHS), 8-6

Bailey/Glenn (BHS) def. Buchanan/White (PCHS), 8-3

Dalton/Colt Easter (PCHS) def. Robertson/Oscar Vivanco (BHS), 8-4

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 9, Patrick County 0

The Bassett girls tennis team picked up a clean sweep of Patrick County, 9-0, in a match Monday at Jaycee Park in Collinsville.

Full results of Monday's match are listed below.

Bassett (2-2, 1-0) will next travel to Martinsville for a match on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Patrick County (0-1, 0-1) will travel to Magna Vista for another PD match on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Izzy Humble (BHS) def. Marissa Bentley (PCHS), 8-1

Emily Vaught (BHS) def. Mia Stowe (PCHS), 8-5

Lara Hall (BHS) def. Madison Mullis (PCHS), 8-0

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Brianna Puckett (PCHS), 8-4

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. Katie Vernon (PCHS), 8-0

Sarah Hagood def. Karris Bowman (PCHS), 8-5

Doubles

Humble/Hall (BHS) def. Bentley/Stowe (PCHS), 8-1

Vaught/Reed (BHS) def. Mullis/Puckett (PCHS), 8-2

Eanes/Hagood (BHS) def. Vernon/Bowman (PCHS), 8-0