Area Scores: Patrick County, Bassett split tennis matches; PCHS baseball remains unbeaten

BOYS TENNIS

Patrick County 7, Bassett 2

The Patrick County boys tennis team picked up a Piedmont District victory over Bassett at Bassett High School on Monday, 7-2.

Results of the match are listed below.

Patrick County will next take on Magna Vista at Jaycee Park in Collinsville on Wednesday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Bassett will return home on Thursday to take on Martinsville at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Krish Patel (PCHS) def. Coby Hairfield (BHS), 8-5

Parker Hardy (BHS) def. Wesley Robertson (PCHS), 8-0

Tyler Buchanan (PCHS) def. Lane Bailey (BHS), 8-3

Cameron White (PCHS) def. Jack Glenn (BHS), 8-5

Joshua Dalton (PCHS) def. Skyler Robertson (BHS), 8-2

Bryan Clark (PCHS) def. Logan Hardy (BHS), 8-1

Doubles

Patel/Robertson (PCHS) def. Hairfield/Hardy (BHS), 8-6

Bailey/Glenn (BHS) def. Buchanan/White (PCHS), 8-3

Dalton/Colt Easter (PCHS) def. Robertson/Oscar Vivanco (BHS), 8-4

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 9, Patrick County 0

The Bassett girls tennis team picked up a clean sweep of Patrick County, 9-0, in a match Monday at Jaycee Park in Collinsville.

Full results of Monday's match are listed below.

Bassett (2-2, 1-0) will next travel to Martinsville for a match on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Patrick County (0-1, 0-1) will travel to Magna Vista for another PD match on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Izzy Humble (BHS) def. Marissa Bentley (PCHS), 8-1

Emily Vaught (BHS) def. Mia Stowe (PCHS), 8-5

Lara Hall (BHS) def. Madison Mullis (PCHS), 8-0

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Brianna Puckett (PCHS), 8-4

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. Katie Vernon (PCHS), 8-0

Sarah Hagood def. Karris Bowman (PCHS), 8-5

Doubles

Humble/Hall (BHS) def. Bentley/Stowe (PCHS), 8-1

Vaught/Reed (BHS) def. Mullis/Puckett (PCHS), 8-2

Eanes/Hagood (BHS) def. Vernon/Bowman (PCHS), 8-0

BASEBALL

Patrick County 10, North Stokes 0 (5 innings)

The Patrick County baseball team remained unbeaten with a 10-0 win by mercy rule Monday in Stuart.

Camden Nowlin picked up the win on the mound for the Cougars, throwing four scoreless innings while allowing four hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Jackson Horton threw a scoreless fifth allowing two hits with two strikeouts.

The Cougars were led at the plate by Tucker Swails who was 3-3 with four RBIs. Jai Penn added a hit and two RBIs. Nowlin was 1-3 with an RBI, and Gavin Fain was 1-1 with an RBI.

The Cougars (5-0) will travel to Tunstall on Tuesday to take on the Trojans at 5 p.m.