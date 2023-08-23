VOLLEYBALL
Patrick County 3, Bassett 2 (14-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 15-11) (Tuesday)
The Patrick High School volleyball team came out on top in a 5-set thriller on Tuesday at Bassett High School. The Cougars defeated the Bengals by scores of 14-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 15-11.
PCHS was led by: Bryley Pike (11 kills, 6 digs), Jayden Callahan (8 kills, 16 digs, 6 aces), Eliza Clifton (26 assists, 4 kills, 9 digs), and Journey Moore (17 digs, 4 kills)
The Cougars (1-1) will come home on Thursday to take on Dan River at 7 p.m.
Bassett (0-1) will return home on Thursday to take on Staunton River at 7 p.m.
North Stokes 3, Patrick County 0 (25-23, 25-19, 26-24)
The Patrick County volleyball team opened the season on Monday with a 3-0 home loss to North Stokes High School. The Cougars lost by scores of 23-25, 19-25, 24-26.
The Cougars were led by: Journey Moore (27 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces), Lilly Hazelwood (4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Marissa Bentley (4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists) and Bryley Pike (20 digs, 2 kills).
GOLF
Results from PD match No. 2
Piedmont District golf teams competed in the second district-wide regular season match of the season on Tuesday at Greens Folly Golf Club, in Halifax County.
Halifax County High School took the team win on their home course after shooting 310 as a team. Comet Lukas Newton was also the match medalist after shooting 70 in the day.
Tunstall (331), Mecklenburg County (332), Magna Vista (339), and Bassett (368) rounded out the top 5.
full results from the match are listed below.
PD schools will next meet on Thursday at Forest Park County Club, in Martinsville.
Piedmont District match No. 2
Tuesday at Greens Folly Golf Course
Halifax County (310)
JD Cunningham 76
Lukas Newton 70
Jack Morgan 86
Brian Cole 79
Nathan Hudson 85
Logan Chappell 91
Tunstall (331)
Jordan Powell 82
Colton Payne 76
Patrick Snow 92
Tesla Vargas 89
Luke Snow 84
Shaffer Boles 99
Mecklenburg County (332)
Cameron Shiver 81
Taylor Seamans 83
Jackson Allgood 85
Gage Jones 83
Slate George 96
Eli Walker 104
Magna Vista (339)
Logan Williams 78
Luke Gardner 86
Landon Hall 84
Jaken Ford 91
Ethan Montrief 93
Ian Hale 100
Bassett (368)
Isaac Rodgers 75
Tate Jones 95
Keaton Martin 111
Noah Harper 95
Nate Nelson 103
Hayden Robertson 108
Martinsville
Tyler Carr 105
Gabriel Davis 126
G.W.-Danville
Ella Payne 85