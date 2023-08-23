VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, Bassett 2 (14-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 15-11) (Tuesday)

The Patrick High School volleyball team came out on top in a 5-set thriller on Tuesday at Bassett High School. The Cougars defeated the Bengals by scores of 14-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 15-11.

PCHS was led by: Bryley Pike (11 kills, 6 digs), Jayden Callahan (8 kills, 16 digs, 6 aces), Eliza Clifton (26 assists, 4 kills, 9 digs), and Journey Moore (17 digs, 4 kills)

The Cougars (1-1) will come home on Thursday to take on Dan River at 7 p.m.

Bassett (0-1) will return home on Thursday to take on Staunton River at 7 p.m.

North Stokes 3, Patrick County 0 (25-23, 25-19, 26-24)

The Patrick County volleyball team opened the season on Monday with a 3-0 home loss to North Stokes High School. The Cougars lost by scores of 23-25, 19-25, 24-26.

The Cougars were led by: Journey Moore (27 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces), Lilly Hazelwood (4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Marissa Bentley (4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists) and Bryley Pike (20 digs, 2 kills).

GOLF

Results from PD match No. 2

Piedmont District golf teams competed in the second district-wide regular season match of the season on Tuesday at Greens Folly Golf Club, in Halifax County.

Halifax County High School took the team win on their home course after shooting 310 as a team. Comet Lukas Newton was also the match medalist after shooting 70 in the day.

Tunstall (331), Mecklenburg County (332), Magna Vista (339), and Bassett (368) rounded out the top 5.

full results from the match are listed below.

PD schools will next meet on Thursday at Forest Park County Club, in Martinsville.

Piedmont District match No. 2

Tuesday at Greens Folly Golf Course

Halifax County (310)

JD Cunningham 76

Lukas Newton 70

Jack Morgan 86

Brian Cole 79

Nathan Hudson 85

Logan Chappell 91

Tunstall (331)

Jordan Powell 82

Colton Payne 76

Patrick Snow 92

Tesla Vargas 89

Luke Snow 84

Shaffer Boles 99

Mecklenburg County (332)

Cameron Shiver 81

Taylor Seamans 83

Jackson Allgood 85

Gage Jones 83

Slate George 96

Eli Walker 104

Magna Vista (339)

Logan Williams 78

Luke Gardner 86

Landon Hall 84

Jaken Ford 91

Ethan Montrief 93

Ian Hale 100

Bassett (368)

Isaac Rodgers 75

Tate Jones 95

Keaton Martin 111

Noah Harper 95

Nate Nelson 103

Hayden Robertson 108

Martinsville

Tyler Carr 105

Gabriel Davis 126

G.W.-Danville

Ella Payne 85