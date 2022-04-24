Area Scores

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 9,

Tunstall 6 (Friday)The Patrick County softball team picked up its first Piedmont District win of the season with a 9-6 victory over Tunstall on Friday in Stuart.

McKenzie Holt got the win on the mound for PCHS. Holt allowed four hits and had seven strikeouts. She was also 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.

Abigail Epperson had three hits and a walk for the Cougars. Laine Hopkins had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Lauren Fulcher had a double and Samantha Harris and Madison Greer each had hits in the win.

Patrick County (6-6, 1-5) will go on the road for another PD game on Tuesday at Halifax County. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Stanton River 7,

Magna Vista 6 (Thursday)The Magna Vista softball team dropped a non-district road game on Thursday, falling to unbeaten Staunton River, 7-6.

The Warriors (5-9) will go back on the road for another non-district game on Monday at Floyd County High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Tunstall 13,

Patrick County 11 (Friday)A game with a combined 24 hits and 24 runs saw Tunstall come away victorious with a 13-11 win over Patrick County on Friday in Stuart.

PCHS led 6-3 going into the top of the fifth inning. Tunstall scored five in each of the fifth and innings to take a 13-6 lead. The Cougars rallied for five in the bottom of the seventh, but came up just short.

Nash Thompson was 3-for-4 at the plate for PCHS with two RBIs. Tucker Swails and Stuart Callahan were both 2-4 with an RBI, and Roby Perkins was 1-4 with two RBIs.

The Cougars (9-4, 4-3) will travel to Halifax County on Tuesday for another Piedmont District game at 7 p.m.

Carlisle 5, North Cross 5 (9 innings) (Thursday)After two extra innings of play, the Carlisle and North Cross baseball teams settled for a 5-5 tie on Thursday at Carlisle School.

Freshman Luke Carter had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Chiefs at the plate. All five runs were scored by five different Carlisle batters.

Carlisle (6-6-1, 5-1-1) will next travel to Wesleyan Christian Academy on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. game.

Staunton River 5,

Magna Vista 2 (Thursday)Two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, and two more in the sixth helped Staunton River to a come-from-behind 5-2 win over Magna Vista on Thursday in Moneta.

Paxton Tucker had three hits to lead MVHS. Luke Haynes threw five innings and had six strikeouts.

Magna Vista (5-8) will go on the road again on Tuesday to Hooker Field to take on Martinsville at 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 13,

G.W.-Danville 0 (Friday)The Magna Vista girls soccer team reached double-digit scoring for the fourth time this season with a 13-0 win over G.W.-Danville on Friday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Morgan Smith and Ava Walker both had three goals and two assists for the Warriors in the win. Claire Warner Coleman added two goals. Alondra Vera had one goal and two assists. Baylie Coleman and Shanyah Spencer each had one goal and one assist, and Katherine Cecil and Camille Underwood each had one goal. Sophie Kendall added one assist

The Warriors (10-1, 8-0) will return home to SRSC on Monday for a non-district game against Chatham at 7 p.m.

Tunstall 3,

Patrick County 0 (Friday)The Patrick County girls soccer team fell to Tunstall in a Piedmont District road contest on Friday.

The Cougars (1-8, 1-6) will return home on Tuesday for another PD game against Halifax County at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunstall 3, Patrick County 2 (2 OT) (Friday)The Tunstall boys soccer team defeated Patrick County 3-2 in two overtimes on Friday in Dry Fork.

PCHS (1-8, 1-6) will next travel to Halifax County on Tuesday for another Piedmont District game at 7 p.m.

G.W.-Danville 2,

Magna Vista 1The Magna Vista boys soccer team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Friday, falling to G.W.-Danville, 2-1.

Gustavo Vera-Carrillo had the lone goal for the Warriors.

Magna Vista (7-4, 6-2) will return home tp Smith River Sports Complex on Monday for a non-district game against Chatham at 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

P&HCC goes 3-1 on weekendThe Patrick & Henry Community College softball team went 1-2 in a doubleheader at Catawba Valley Community College on Friday, and came home on Sunday to sweep Cleveland Community College.

The Pats won Game 1 on Friday, 6-2, and lost in Game 2, 5-2. P&HCC won Game 1 on Sunday, 6-5, and Game 2, 9-0, in five innings.

P&HCC sits at 29-13 overall and 20-6 in Region X play, sitting fourth in the Region X Division II standings.

The Pats will come home on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Ferrum College’s JV team, their final home games of the regular season. They’ll finish the regular season on Saturday at Surry Community College.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

P&HCC sweeps series

at Southwest VirginiaThe Patrick & Henry Community outscored Southwest Virginia 31-7 in three games, coming away with a weekend sweep of the Flying Eagles Saturday and Sunday in Cedar Bluff.

The Patriots won 10-0, 5-3, and 16-4.

P&HCC improves to 26-21 overall and 16-13 in Region X play, currently sitting third in the Division II West standings. The team will return home to Hooker Field on Wednesday for a single game against Wake Tech CC, and finish the regular season next weekend at home with a 3-game series against Guilford Tech CC. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., and a single game on Sunday at noon.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Bassett, Martinsville, Patrick County compete at Buffalo InvitationalOutdoor track teams from Bassett, Martinsville, and Patrick County all traveled to Floyd County High School on Friday to compete in the Buffalo Invitational.

Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones came away victorious in the boys 100 meter and 200 meter dash events, and was also second in the boys long jump. Bulldogs freshman Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston won the girls 100 meter dash.

Bassett’s boys 4x400 meter relay team also picked up a first place finish.

Bassett’s boys finished fourth as a team out of 19 schools at the meet. Martinsville finished eighth, and Patrick County was 14th.

Martinsville’s girls finished ninth, Bassett finished 10th, and Patrick County finished 12th overall out of 18 teams.

Results from all three schools are listed below.

Bassett

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.52 -Lana Roberts-Jordan 4th

14.05 -Brianna Taylor 11th

15.63—Kamiya Hairston 38th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

29.47—Kamiya Hairston 10th

30.09—Brianna Taylor 14th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:15.39—Brittany Cruz 16th

1:27.07—Karlee Shively 27th

1:47.65—Breanna Greer 30th

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

2:53.32—Alheli Ramos-Garcia 9th

3:03.22—Claire Howe 17th

3:15.24—Lindsey Nichols 23rd

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN

6:37.05—Claire Howe 6th

300 METER HURDLES

55.76—Aliviah Fulcher 4th

GIRLS 1600M SMR

5:16.47—relay team 2nd

GIRLS LONG JUMP

13-11.5—Brianna Taylor 11th

13-4.5—Lana Roberts-Jordan 20th

11-9—Aliviah Fulcher 34th

GIRLS DISCUS

69-4—Annie Laine 13th

55-4—Asjah Taylor 25th

45-5—Ja’Onna Baker 29th

44-8—Destinee Spencer 30th

GIRLS SHOT PUT

30-0.5—Jaeda Manns 6th

25-6—Titiana Dillard 12th

23-4.5—Asjah Taylor 17th

23-0.5—Annie Laine 18th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.50—Jamari Johnson 4th

11.68—Sterling Jamison 6th

12.43—Zycheus Hylton 25th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

24.62—Brayden Foley 7th

26.08—Jaylen Lide 21st

26.15—Zycheus Hylton 22nd

BOYS 400 METER DASH

54.71—Sterling Jamison 5th

1:09.94—Isaiah Watkins 35th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:25.90—Michael Foley 15th

2:50.90—Michael Dudley 28th

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

5:38.65—Chase Smith 17th

5:42.32—Benjamin Flores 18th

BOYS 300 METER HURDLES

53.54—Tyress Wiltz 9th

BOYS 1600 SMR

4:11.99—relay team 2nd

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:41.83—relay team 3rd

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

45:87—relay team 4th

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:42.67—relay team 1st

BOYS HIGH JUMP

5-2—Simeon Walker-Muse 10th

BOYS LONG JUMP

16-5—Donald Patterson 27th

BOYS DISCUS

66-5—Keyonte Akeridge 35th

61-4—Michael Dudley 38th

59-2—Theodore Mills 39th

BOYS SHOT PUT

33-11—Kylee Haith 19th

25-3—Keyonte Akeridge 40th

Martinsville

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.12—Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st

14.23—Tyra Valentine 17th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

28.37—Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 5th

31.74—Tyra Valentine 27th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:18.70—Shimora Brown 21st

1:21.37—Brianna Chigwerewe 22nd

1:22.38—Makayla Warren 24th

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES

21.05—Makayla Warren 7th

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

53.88—Relay Team 3rd

GIRLS LONG JUMP

13-10.5—Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 12th

13-3—Fonshay Moyer 22nd

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

29-0.75—Fonshay Moyer 9th

GIRLS DISCUS

47-7—Mallori Lowe 27th F

BOYS 100 METER DASH

10.73—Jahmal Jones 1st

12.20—Ronnie Jackson 16th

12.22—Jamier Smith 17th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

22.87—Jahmal Jones 1st

25.15—Rayshaun Dickerson 11th

BOYS 400 METER DASH

59.70—John Nguyen 14th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:44.03—Gabriel Haley 26th

2:51.88—John Nguyen 31st

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

6:07.75—Gabriel Haley 26th

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

23.00—Christian Jones 8th

BOYS 300 METER HURDLES

54.40—Christian Jones 10th

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

45.05—Relay Team 2nd

BOYS LONG JUMP

20-8 SB—Jahmal Jones 2nd

16-6 SB—Rayshaun Dickerson 25th

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

33-1—Ronnie Jackson 11th

BOYS DISCUS

53-4—Conner Mosely 41st

38-2—Vincent Kent 43rd

BOYS SHOT PUT

31-1.5—Andre Hairston 24th

Patrick County

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

15.11—Brandy Quesinberry 31st

15.78—Chloe Johns 40th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:06.02—Irene Smith 5th

1:09.44—Skylar Stevens 8th

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

2:57.39—Mackenzie Williams 13th

3:00.84—Sadie Martin 14th

3:14.15—Alyssa Callahan 22nd

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN

6:39.64—Sadie Martin 7th

GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY

11:29.04—relay team 2nd

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY

4:47.20—relay team 4th

GIRLS DISCUS

58-10—Chloe Johns 22nd

GIRLS SHOT PUT

19-6.5—Brandy Quesinberry 27th

19-1—Chloe Johns 28th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

12.81—Skyler Conner 35th

14.04—Jaheim Johnson 44th

14.17—Conner Goad 46th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

26.29—Skyler Conner 25th

29.06—Conner Goad 40th

30.12—Mark Day 42nd

BOYS 400 METER DASH

54.64—Riley Brim 4th

1:00.00—Dylan Quesinberry 17th

1:02.31—Stephen Spencer 23rd

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:16.13—Moises Cisneros 9th

2:40.25—Brett Foley 24th

2:41.75—Xavier Seda-Torres 25th

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

5:27.10—William Overby 14th

5:48.79—Brett Foley 20th

BOYS 1600 SMR

5:02.37—relay team 8th

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:24.48—relay team 2nd

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:51.92—relay team 5th

BOYS LONG JUMP

16-1 SB—Skyler Conner 29th

BOYS DISCUS

91-5—Jaheim Johnson 15th

68-0—Curtis Busick 32nd

BOYS SHOT PUT

30-4 SB—Kyle Handy 29th

27-1.5—Nicholas Pell 36th

20-2.5—Lucian Goad 45th