Area Scores

SOFTBALL
Patrick County 9,
Tunstall 6 (Friday)The Patrick County softball team picked up its first Piedmont District win of the season with a 9-6 victory over Tunstall on Friday in Stuart.
McKenzie Holt got the win on the mound for PCHS. Holt allowed four hits and had seven strikeouts. She was also 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.
Abigail Epperson had three hits and a walk for the Cougars. Laine Hopkins had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Lauren Fulcher had a double and Samantha Harris and Madison Greer each had hits in the win.
Patrick County (6-6, 1-5) will go on the road for another PD game on Tuesday at Halifax County. First pitch is at 5 p.m.
Stanton River 7,
Magna Vista 6 (Thursday)The Magna Vista softball team dropped a non-district road game on Thursday, falling to unbeaten Staunton River, 7-6.
The Warriors (5-9) will go back on the road for another non-district game on Monday at Floyd County High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Tunstall 13,
Patrick County 11 (Friday)A game with a combined 24 hits and 24 runs saw Tunstall come away victorious with a 13-11 win over Patrick County on Friday in Stuart.
PCHS led 6-3 going into the top of the fifth inning. Tunstall scored five in each of the fifth and innings to take a 13-6 lead. The Cougars rallied for five in the bottom of the seventh, but came up just short.
Nash Thompson was 3-for-4 at the plate for PCHS with two RBIs. Tucker Swails and Stuart Callahan were both 2-4 with an RBI, and Roby Perkins was 1-4 with two RBIs.
The Cougars (9-4, 4-3) will travel to Halifax County on Tuesday for another Piedmont District game at 7 p.m.
Carlisle 5, North Cross 5 (9 innings) (Thursday)After two extra innings of play, the Carlisle and North Cross baseball teams settled for a 5-5 tie on Thursday at Carlisle School.
Freshman Luke Carter had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Chiefs at the plate. All five runs were scored by five different Carlisle batters.
Carlisle (6-6-1, 5-1-1) will next travel to Wesleyan Christian Academy on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
Staunton River 5,
Magna Vista 2 (Thursday)Two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, and two more in the sixth helped Staunton River to a come-from-behind 5-2 win over Magna Vista on Thursday in Moneta.
Paxton Tucker had three hits to lead MVHS. Luke Haynes threw five innings and had six strikeouts.
Magna Vista (5-8) will go on the road again on Tuesday to Hooker Field to take on Martinsville at 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Magna Vista 13,
G.W.-Danville 0 (Friday)The Magna Vista girls soccer team reached double-digit scoring for the fourth time this season with a 13-0 win over G.W.-Danville on Friday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Morgan Smith and Ava Walker both had three goals and two assists for the Warriors in the win. Claire Warner Coleman added two goals. Alondra Vera had one goal and two assists. Baylie Coleman and Shanyah Spencer each had one goal and one assist, and Katherine Cecil and Camille Underwood each had one goal. Sophie Kendall added one assist
The Warriors (10-1, 8-0) will return home to SRSC on Monday for a non-district game against Chatham at 7 p.m.
Tunstall 3,
Patrick County 0 (Friday)The Patrick County girls soccer team fell to Tunstall in a Piedmont District road contest on Friday.
The Cougars (1-8, 1-6) will return home on Tuesday for another PD game against Halifax County at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Tunstall 3, Patrick County 2 (2 OT) (Friday)The Tunstall boys soccer team defeated Patrick County 3-2 in two overtimes on Friday in Dry Fork.
PCHS (1-8, 1-6) will next travel to Halifax County on Tuesday for another Piedmont District game at 7 p.m.
G.W.-Danville 2,
Magna Vista 1The Magna Vista boys soccer team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Friday, falling to G.W.-Danville, 2-1.
Gustavo Vera-Carrillo had the lone goal for the Warriors.
Magna Vista (7-4, 6-2) will return home tp Smith River Sports Complex on Monday for a non-district game against Chatham at 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
P&HCC goes 3-1 on weekendThe Patrick & Henry Community College softball team went 1-2 in a doubleheader at Catawba Valley Community College on Friday, and came home on Sunday to sweep Cleveland Community College.
The Pats won Game 1 on Friday, 6-2, and lost in Game 2, 5-2. P&HCC won Game 1 on Sunday, 6-5, and Game 2, 9-0, in five innings.
P&HCC sits at 29-13 overall and 20-6 in Region X play, sitting fourth in the Region X Division II standings.
The Pats will come home on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Ferrum College’s JV team, their final home games of the regular season. They’ll finish the regular season on Saturday at Surry Community College.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
P&HCC sweeps series
at Southwest VirginiaThe Patrick & Henry Community outscored Southwest Virginia 31-7 in three games, coming away with a weekend sweep of the Flying Eagles Saturday and Sunday in Cedar Bluff.
The Patriots won 10-0, 5-3, and 16-4.
P&HCC improves to 26-21 overall and 16-13 in Region X play, currently sitting third in the Division II West standings. The team will return home to Hooker Field on Wednesday for a single game against Wake Tech CC, and finish the regular season next weekend at home with a 3-game series against Guilford Tech CC. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., and a single game on Sunday at noon.
OUTDOOR TRACK
Bassett, Martinsville, Patrick County compete at Buffalo InvitationalOutdoor track teams from Bassett, Martinsville, and Patrick County all traveled to Floyd County High School on Friday to compete in the Buffalo Invitational.
Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones came away victorious in the boys 100 meter and 200 meter dash events, and was also second in the boys long jump. Bulldogs freshman Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston won the girls 100 meter dash.
Bassett’s boys 4x400 meter relay team also picked up a first place finish.
Bassett’s boys finished fourth as a team out of 19 schools at the meet. Martinsville finished eighth, and Patrick County was 14th.
Martinsville’s girls finished ninth, Bassett finished 10th, and Patrick County finished 12th overall out of 18 teams.
Results from all three schools are listed below.
Bassett
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.52 -Lana Roberts-Jordan 4th
14.05 -Brianna Taylor 11th
15.63—Kamiya Hairston 38th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
29.47—Kamiya Hairston 10th
30.09—Brianna Taylor 14th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:15.39—Brittany Cruz 16th
1:27.07—Karlee Shively 27th
1:47.65—Breanna Greer 30th
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:53.32—Alheli Ramos-Garcia 9th
3:03.22—Claire Howe 17th
3:15.24—Lindsey Nichols 23rd
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN
6:37.05—Claire Howe 6th
300 METER HURDLES
55.76—Aliviah Fulcher 4th
GIRLS 1600M SMR
5:16.47—relay team 2nd
GIRLS LONG JUMP
13-11.5—Brianna Taylor 11th
13-4.5—Lana Roberts-Jordan 20th
11-9—Aliviah Fulcher 34th
GIRLS DISCUS
69-4—Annie Laine 13th
55-4—Asjah Taylor 25th
45-5—Ja’Onna Baker 29th
44-8—Destinee Spencer 30th
GIRLS SHOT PUT
30-0.5—Jaeda Manns 6th
25-6—Titiana Dillard 12th
23-4.5—Asjah Taylor 17th
23-0.5—Annie Laine 18th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.50—Jamari Johnson 4th
11.68—Sterling Jamison 6th
12.43—Zycheus Hylton 25th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
24.62—Brayden Foley 7th
26.08—Jaylen Lide 21st
26.15—Zycheus Hylton 22nd
BOYS 400 METER DASH
54.71—Sterling Jamison 5th
1:09.94—Isaiah Watkins 35th
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:25.90—Michael Foley 15th
2:50.90—Michael Dudley 28th
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:38.65—Chase Smith 17th
5:42.32—Benjamin Flores 18th
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
53.54—Tyress Wiltz 9th
BOYS 1600 SMR
4:11.99—relay team 2nd
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:41.83—relay team 3rd
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
45:87—relay team 4th
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:42.67—relay team 1st
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-2—Simeon Walker-Muse 10th
BOYS LONG JUMP
16-5—Donald Patterson 27th
BOYS DISCUS
66-5—Keyonte Akeridge 35th
61-4—Michael Dudley 38th
59-2—Theodore Mills 39th
BOYS SHOT PUT
33-11—Kylee Haith 19th
25-3—Keyonte Akeridge 40th
Martinsville
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.12—Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st
14.23—Tyra Valentine 17th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
28.37—Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 5th
31.74—Tyra Valentine 27th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:18.70—Shimora Brown 21st
1:21.37—Brianna Chigwerewe 22nd
1:22.38—Makayla Warren 24th
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
21.05—Makayla Warren 7th
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
53.88—Relay Team 3rd
GIRLS LONG JUMP
13-10.5—Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 12th
13-3—Fonshay Moyer 22nd
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP
29-0.75—Fonshay Moyer 9th
GIRLS DISCUS
47-7—Mallori Lowe 27th F
BOYS 100 METER DASH
10.73—Jahmal Jones 1st
12.20—Ronnie Jackson 16th
12.22—Jamier Smith 17th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
22.87—Jahmal Jones 1st
25.15—Rayshaun Dickerson 11th
BOYS 400 METER DASH
59.70—John Nguyen 14th
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:44.03—Gabriel Haley 26th
2:51.88—John Nguyen 31st
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
6:07.75—Gabriel Haley 26th
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
23.00—Christian Jones 8th
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
54.40—Christian Jones 10th
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
45.05—Relay Team 2nd
BOYS LONG JUMP
20-8 SB—Jahmal Jones 2nd
16-6 SB—Rayshaun Dickerson 25th
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
33-1—Ronnie Jackson 11th
BOYS DISCUS
53-4—Conner Mosely 41st
38-2—Vincent Kent 43rd
BOYS SHOT PUT
31-1.5—Andre Hairston 24th
Patrick County
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
15.11—Brandy Quesinberry 31st
15.78—Chloe Johns 40th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:06.02—Irene Smith 5th
1:09.44—Skylar Stevens 8th
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:57.39—Mackenzie Williams 13th
3:00.84—Sadie Martin 14th
3:14.15—Alyssa Callahan 22nd
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN
6:39.64—Sadie Martin 7th
GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY
11:29.04—relay team 2nd
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:47.20—relay team 4th
GIRLS DISCUS
58-10—Chloe Johns 22nd
GIRLS SHOT PUT
19-6.5—Brandy Quesinberry 27th
19-1—Chloe Johns 28th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
12.81—Skyler Conner 35th
14.04—Jaheim Johnson 44th
14.17—Conner Goad 46th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
26.29—Skyler Conner 25th
29.06—Conner Goad 40th
30.12—Mark Day 42nd
BOYS 400 METER DASH
54.64—Riley Brim 4th
1:00.00—Dylan Quesinberry 17th
1:02.31—Stephen Spencer 23rd
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:16.13—Moises Cisneros 9th
2:40.25—Brett Foley 24th
2:41.75—Xavier Seda-Torres 25th
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:27.10—William Overby 14th
5:48.79—Brett Foley 20th
BOYS 1600 SMR
5:02.37—relay team 8th
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:24.48—relay team 2nd
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:51.92—relay team 5th
BOYS LONG JUMP
16-1 SB—Skyler Conner 29th
BOYS DISCUS
91-5—Jaheim Johnson 15th
68-0—Curtis Busick 32nd
BOYS SHOT PUT
30-4 SB—Kyle Handy 29th
27-1.5—Nicholas Pell 36th
20-2.5—Lucian Goad 45th