Friday and Saturday provided a once-in-a-lifetime chance of seeing deep inside a high security jail -- that is, if you keep out of trouble and don't get sent there by a judge.
However, the visitors on tour of the new Henry County Adult Detention Center got to see far more of the new $68,000 million facility than the inmates who will be pulling their time there ever would get to see.
City Council will revisit the use of over $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its regular meeting on Tuesday with 20 minut…
Appalachian Power will hold public information sessions Monday and Tuesday on area power grid upgrades.
A food policy expert explains how school lunches changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s wrong with going back to the normal system now.
After not being able to play her junior year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Martinsville High School senior Caira Valentine had to learn to love the game of basketball again and love her new role with the Bulldogs. Valentine was named First Team All-Piedmont District and Second Team All-Region 3D this season.
Patrick County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney will soon become Henry County’s newest General District Court Judge.
Jacqueline Marie Pritchett of Martinsville has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with all of the time suspended, on three drug charges.
A Martinsville man was sentenced to 111 years on Thursday in Martinsville Circuit Court, but will spend 20 of those years in prison.
Much like when local high school sports teams face off on the basketball court twice a year, Bassett and Martinsville High Schools have braggi…
As a family grieves, an extended group of friends has come to the aid of the parents who lost their son in a traffic crash on Chatham Road Mon…
