Art exhibit at Reynolds Homestead Creative Arts Center

The Reynolds Homestead Creative Arts Center in Stuart announced a new art exhibit with art by Andrea Brunais and Lois Stephens titled “Two Perspectives: From the Land Up.” The exhibit is free to the public and runs from April 4 to the end of May.

Stephens has a bachelor of arts degree from Mary Baldwin College with a double concentration in art and communication. She has 25 years of experience as a graphic designer and worked as the marketing communications manager at Virginia Tech until 2014.

She now focuses on oil painting in a classroom at the Newport Community Center that has big windows that allow for good lighting, teaches painting classes for Virginia Tech’s Lifelong Learning Institute and has been a member of the Blacksburg Regional Art Association since 2003.

Brunais has worked as a journalist, author, poet, photographer and now a painter. Her “encore career” is focused on work made with soft pastels. She has a bachelor of arts in mass communication from the University of South Florida and has studied painting with pastel artists Alain Picard, Marla Baggetta and Susan Jenkins.

She is a juried artist at Tamarack, West Virginia’s premier cultural and arts exhibition center, where her paintings and prints are often shown and her works are framed with local reclaimed cherry wood stained with India ink.

Stephens and Brunais will be teaching workshops at the Reynolds Homestead Creative Arts Center on April 23. Stephens will lead the instruction, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on using palette knives to paint with oils using one of her original sunflower paintings as a model. Participants will leave with two pallet knives to practice their new skill.

From 1-3 p.m., Brunais will offer instruction with soft pastels using a Patrick County photo by Beth Almond Ford as a model for the art.

Classes are $35 each and include all supplies. Register online at www.bit.ly/CACArtRegistration or visit www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu to find more information.

After the workshops, the artists will be featured at a reception at the arts center from 4-6 p.m. The artists will talk with visitors about their work, and all works on exhibit are available for purchase.

The Reynolds Homestead Creative Arts Center is located at 334 Patrick Avenue in Stuart, Virginia. To request accommodations, please call 694-7181. For additional information visit Reynolds Homestead’s Facebook page or website www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.