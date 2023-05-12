May 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 MONIQUE HOLLAND PHOTOS, MARTINSVILLE BULLETINPiedmont Arts Education Coordinator Sarah Short (from left) presented Ainsley Jones, Claire-Warner Coleman and Nathan Hopkins with scholarships. MONIQUE HOLLAND PHOTOS, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN Brian Lane (from left) and Sarah Shelton Martin were recipients of the Arts in Education Awards, given to them by Janet Lewis. Related to this story Most Popular Savannah Holland crowned Miss Martinsville-Henry County Will advance to Miss Virginia pageant in June Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties A Ridgeway man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of a Ridgeway woman. Car crash fatal for Martinsville man A single-vehicle crash on Rives Road has claimed the life of a Martinsville man. Teenager riding electric bike on Highway 220 killed Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle-verses-bicycle crash, which resulted in the death of a 15-year-old. Micah Meggs, 15, of Rocky… Martinsville property transactions The latest in property transactions in Martinsville.